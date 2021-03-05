Sun Chronicle Columnist Larry Ruark presents a very misleading exposition of the Declaration of Independence in his column, “It’s not from where, but for whom?” (Feb. 2, Opinion)
In reference to “unalienable rights,” Ruark undermines the role of “their Creator” in bestowing those rights, dismissing him as impersonal, the mere philosophical idea of deism.
Ruark further diminishes the Creator by writing, “the Declaration does not say that all rights come from a ‘Creator’ — only ‘certain unalienable ones’.” Apparently, he claims there are other rights which have nothing to do with God.
Ruark then asserts, “The Constitution never mentions or requires a particular view of the origins of our rights.” But without God, where do they come from? Self-serving man? Ruark calls “God-given-rights” as “dangerous to democracy, liberty and the rights of others.” And so, he simply dismisses God as a personal creator and law-giver, declaring the Declaration irrelevant and disconnected from the Constitution. Here’s the Orwellian new order where God, history and words are canceled or redefined.
In fact, Thomas Jefferson was influenced by Sir William Blackstone’s “Commentaries on the Laws of England.” It reads in the introduction, “Man, considered as a creature, must necessarily be subject to the laws of his creator, for he is entirely a dependent being … This will of his maker is called the law of nature … The doctrines thus delivered we call the revealed or divine law, and they are to be found only in the holy scriptures.” The expression “Laws of Nature and Nature’s God” in the Declaration clearly demonstrates Blackstone’s influence on Jefferson.
The Founder’s writings often refer to God’s personal nature and his sovereign providence in the course of human affairs.
John Adams wrote in the Constitution of Massachusetts, “It is the right as well as the duty of all men in society, publicly, and at stated seasons to worship the Supreme Being, the great Creator and Preserver of the universe.” Benjamin Franklin wrote, “I believe in one God, Creator of the Universe. That he governs the World by his Providence.” Writing off the Founders as just deists is misleading, naïve and dangerously dismissive. Their beliefs in God cannot be reduced to mere simplistic theological or philosophical categories.
In fact, Ruark’s argument for man’s autonomy from God as our creator and lawgiver is the real threat to “democracy, liberty and the rights of others” because the determination of rights is then left to those with the most power, who then attempt to force their views on those who disagree. And this is all done under the euphemism of “unity” which really means conformity in the new order.
Once God as a personal and providentially active creator is canceled along with his laws, we’re left with what Jefferson feared and termed, “elective despotism.”
Before the Founders are canceled, or I am sent to a re-programming camp because I, and tens of millions of Americans “who elected and enabled this president (Donald Trump) are more a threat to America than Donald Trump” (as Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia outrageously asserted in his Jan. 11 column (“This is on you, Trump backers,” City & Town), I’ll quote James Madison: “It is impossible for the man of pious reflection not to perceive in it (the Constitution) a finger of that Almighty hand which has been so frequently and signally extended to our relief in the critical stages of the revolution.”
