Close your eyes and picture waves crashing over your face. Are the waves calm and refreshing or strong and oppressing? As the ocean balances with land to create a beautiful living environment for humanity, you, too, need balance in your life. The ocean that is your life can consist of waves that gently lap your body, immersing you in joy and happiness or they can be unintentionally cruel, drowning you with anxiety.
We humans naturally have curiosity about life and want knowledge on current issues, such as the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. It has been said that knowledge is power, but it can also be important to take a break from the topic of the pandemic. You might consider this an opportunity to focus on timeless topics, like mental health, family, and friends. In my opinion it is important to immerse ourselves in the things we love, to avoid drowning in the things out of our control.
No one person is the same as another, which explains why we all cope with situations in different ways. The main way that you can take care of yourself is to stop comparing your coping methods to other people’s methods.
You probably will not hear this from many other teenagers, but I believe that it is important to sign off from social media once in a while. Social media can contain a lot of bad news, so when I sign off I have the ability to discover the positive news in the world. Taking a break from the waves that are trying to consume your life, social media, allows you to simply breathe.
There are things to complain about in life that can occupy your time and mind. There are also happy things that can bring you joy and deserve to be reflected on for their greatness in and of itself and for yourself. An attitude of gratitude can bring joy to you and those around you.
I feel lucky to have online school as a way to continue my education and occupy my time, but it is strenuous to teach myself. I find that going on social media increases that stress and therefore I tend to focus on school and the activities that bring me joy. You might have a passion waiting to be discovered during your time at home. Sharing my passions with others, something you can do as well, keeps me from feeling overwhelmed in a pandemic, where the smallest problems are overwhelming.
Why should you take time to focus on yourself and do things you love? Because some day the pandemic will be over, but humanity will not be done. Your circumstances do not compose the entirety of who you are. If you can take time to focus on the joy in life during the bad times, it can make the good times even better.
