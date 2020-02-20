We write in response to Bill Gouveia’s defeatist attitude as reflected in his Feb. 16 piece in The Sun Chronicle, “The reason why people don’t attend Town Meetings.”
Gouveia seems to believe that just because towns, including Mansfield, haven’t had repeatable success in drawing attendees to Town Meeting, we shouldn’t try to improve. He further suggests people don’t really want to be involved, they just want to elect someone to make decisions for them.
Maybe that’s how Gouveia wants decisions made in his town, but in Mansfield, people like being involved and having a say. Just try and pry our voices away and see how we respond.
Gouveia starts from a faulty assumption that “People.Don’t.Care” and that gathering to discuss our budget is “boring, pointless and a waste of time.”
No, it’s one of the most fundamental ways to exercise our democratic rights. Tell those asking questions about DPW purchases, or inquiring about adequate school spending that this is a waste of their time. Tell those asking about the operating budget or capital spending that their voice isn’t relevant.
What Gouveia forgets is not only do these voices matter the day of Town Meeting, but the questions and concerns are then carried into budget and policy discussions throughout the year. What better way for people to express a point of view that will have a meaningful impact then to stand in front of town leaders with their fellow residents and ask challenging questions.
Underlying the entire article is a belief that towns shouldn’t try and do better; shouldn’t try and draw more people; shouldn’t try and better inform residents.
Voter turn-out in U.S. mid-term elections hovers in the 30% range, perhaps we should just cancel those since the numbers suggest people don’t care.
Mansfield and other towns recognize the town meeting approach is tough. There indeed are competing priorities with families that now, more often than not, have two parents working with multiple week-night obligations for children. While this presents a challenge, we’re not the type to give up so easily. Though we serve on Mansfield’s Finance Committee and Selectboard, even we struggle understanding every detail; unlike Gouveia, we strive to know the opinions of our neighbors and fellow residents.
That’s why we’re actively exploring ways to share relevant details about the Town Meeting process, budget process/details and general warrant matters with the public earlier than ever, so they can arrive more informed. We’re looking at ways to make the Town Meeting more convenient for a larger segment of town; sometimes it’s the small steps that produce the most significant results.
The residents participating in Town Meeting have represented the precincts of Mansfield rather proportionately. If Gouveia had attended he would observe a diverse group with a variety of thoughts who do not “rubber stamp” article after article. Mansfield has enjoyed success recently with Town Meeting and residents approving a much needed Public Works and Public Safety complex while building budgets that balance community needs and revenues.
Furthermore, Mansfield’s Town Meeting will consider a new Master Plan this Spring expressing residents’ desires for Mansfield’s strategic direction over the next ten years. Listening to residents is our priority and while other towns may not have been successful under the Town Meeting approach, Mansfield has.
Reaching out and asking what can we do differently to make Town Meeting more accessible, both from a time and topic standpoint, is a good thing. Let’s help residents feel even more invested and we’re likely to be rewarded with increased turnout.
If, at the same time, Mansfield or other towns want to initiate a Charter Commission to explore other forms of governance, so be it. We’re not ones to tell residents how they should be governed. But regardless, we won’t stop working to make the current system more effective.
Unlike Gouveia, we don’t give up on our residents and don’t believe our residents would give up that easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.