Walk along any major roadway in Attleboro and look down and you will find discarded nip containers along with the occasional beer can or liquor bottle — all evidence of people driving under the influence.
On Nov. 7, my son and I participated in a neighborhood cleanup with Mayor Paul Heroux and Cub Scouts Troop 24.
Kids are great at finding stuff, and they found about 35-50 discarded nip bottles along Route 1A that day. Each one of those nip bottles represented someone who chose to drink and drive along that stretch of road that spanned about the length of a football field.
As a parent, I have a lot of worries, but primarily, I want my child to be safe when he walks or rides his bike to his friend’s house.
According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019 total fatalities for drunk driving were 10,142 and accounted for approximately 28% of all traffic fatalities nationwide.
In Massachusetts for that year, the percentage of alcohol-related traffic fatalities accounted for about 33% of the total number of traffic fatalities.
In Attleboro alone we had 21 alcohol-related crashes. Six of those crashes resulted in injuries and 15 resulted in property damage.
A key point to remember is that every single one of these traffic statistics represents a human being and an overall cost to Attleboro in terms of property damage and injuries.
The city of Chelsea has banned nip bottles and has since seen a significant drop in alcohol-related ambulance and firefighter responses in addition to a reduction in litter overall.
Local business owners in Chelsea are reporting an overall improvement in business conditions, saying that they are feeling safer overall.
The town of Falmouth has banned the sale of nips after learning that the bottles were making up more than 32% of roadside litter and contributing to drunk driving in the area.
According to a 2010 study by Keep America Beautiful, litter cleanups costs the United States about $11.5 billion annually. The lion’s share of that amount is paid for by local businesses and municipalities. Overall, that number surely has increased since that study was conducted and we must ask ourselves: Who bears the brunt of the cost of litter on our streets?
The answer is us — the taxpayers and businesses — because litter has a negative effect on property values and makes for a less-attractive environment for new businesses.
Nip bottles are primarily made of PET plastic resin which is recyclable. But the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 75% of plastics generated annually are disposed of in landfills and never recycled.
The Massachusetts Package Store association says nips account for 8-20% of liquor store sales in Falmouth. Assuming this is the same for package stores in and around Attleboro, it begs the question: How does that tax revenue from those sales compare to the costs of disposal and property damage that these inappropriately discarded bottles cost the citizens and businesses of Attleboro.
Banning nips is an effective way to reduce drunk driving and litter overall.
A ban on nips will make Attleboro a safer, more attractive community for homeowners and businesses. As a community, we can help lower the alcohol-related traffic accidents by following the leads of both Chelsea and Falmouth by banning nips while sending a clear message to other communities considering similar proposals.
These changes are progressive and will lead to Attleboro becoming a cleaner, greener city with a safer more welcoming business environment that will aid our city coffers. it’s exactly the kind of city I want to live in.
