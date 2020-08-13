Last month both The Sun Chronicle and The Foxboro Reporter published an article entitled “No local push to change ‘Warrior’ nickname,” as though it is up to local communities to decide what is offensive to Native Americans.
The article cited one unnamed “official” saying that the name “Warriors” is part of Foxboro’s effort to “honor its Native American heritage.”
Where is that convenient tidbit recorded in the town’s history? If that official, and other Foxboro officials, really believe that, they need to contact the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness for some sensitivity training.
Other unnamed officials expressed the view that “the issue ... is going to have to take a back seat to the more pressing question of how to reopen schools safely in the fall.”
The Foxboro School Committee should at least tell us when they will have time to eliminate from our community what Native Americans view as racism.
The article goes on to say that, “Locally, however, there seems to be no groundswell of support — or opposition — to any name changes.” Since there is no Native American population of any magnitude in Foxboro, that indifference may not seem surprising.
Yet towns with similar populations, like Millis, North Quincy, Braintree, Tewksbury and Winchester were cited as having active efforts to remove Native American symbols from their sports teams. What’s wrong with Foxboro?
The whole idea that eliminating racist symbolism can be postponed until it is convenient, or that local citizens have the right to decide what does and does not offend Native Americans, is repugnant. Yet the article is filled with evidence that that is exactly the view held by officials in a number of towns. When the chair of the Foxboro School Committee is reported to have said, “We recognize over time it’s a dialogue we will have to have” and the Foxboro athletic director is reported to have said that there is nothing derogatory in the Warrior nickname, it sets in very stark relief the lack of consciousness among people in positions of great responsibility in our community. It self-defines such officials as part of the problem rather than part of the solution.
The decision about whether Native American symbolism in sports offends Native Americans is not up to any town to decide. That is exactly the reason for the bill on Beacon Hill that aims to eliminate such symbols across the state for once and for all. That does not mean that Foxboro has to single itself out a remaining unenlightened town until it is eventually forced by state law to do the right thing.
Editor’s Note: A similar situation unfolded in the King Philip Regional School District in which school officials have decided to keep the name “Warriors” with the KP school committee claiming changing the name was not a priority in a time of the pandemic. KP alumni have also come out strongly in favor of retaining the name “Warrior.”)
