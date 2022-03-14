On Feb. 15, I spoke in opposition at the public hearing on Mayor Paul Heroux’s request to amend the Attleboro City Charter Section 3-8(a) by special act of the state legislature. This section details the special election procedure to fill a vacancy in the mayor’s office.
My purpose was to reassure our elected officials and residents that this was unnecessary.
The city charter anticipated a vacancy in the mayor’s office and — more importantly — a precedent had been set which proved the foresight of the charter’s authors.
As presented, the amendment would be sent to Boston to be rubber-stamped by the legislature.
This is wrong; changes to the city charter should be decided by the voters, not by outside politicians.
Preceding the hearing I was surprised to read what an acting mayor cannot do. During my 10 years as Attleboro City Council president, I annually spent a few weeks in that position.
Indeed, I have spent more time this century as Attleboro’s acting mayor than any other person.
In accordance with the charter, I performed all the responsibilities of the office to ensure the safe, proper, and consistent operation of the city. These actions included signing warrants so city employees were paid and interacting with department heads, state, and federal officials.
I wonder if, for some, our charter is a remnant from an earlier time, better fit for a museum than guiding a 21st- century city. I wonder how many people know the League of Women Voters was instrumental in the 1970s formation of a charter commission charged, “to frame or revise the Charter.” I wonder how many people know the commission chair later became one of our greatest mayor’s: Judy Robbins.
Robbins’ tenure as mayor proves this amendment is unnecessary. In 1996-97, Mayor Robbins suffered a stroke, returning to the corner office after a six-month rehabilitation. When this tragic event occurred, it was unknown how long she would be sidelined or if she would return.
During her lengthy absence did the city shutdown? No.
Did city employees receive their paychecks? Yes.
Did department heads receive direction from the mayor’s office? Yes.
Were other issues handled efficiently and promptly by the mayor’s office? Yes.
There was continuity in the mayor’s office because the charter provided for such an eventuality.
Section 3-7, “Temporary Absence from Office of Mayor,” specifies the council president (or the council vice president if the president is unable) shall become the acting mayor whenever the mayor, for any cause, is unable to perform the duties of that office.
Section 3-7(b) states, “the acting mayor shall have all the rights and powers of the mayor.” This section prohibits permanent appointments or removals during the first 60 days and specifies compensation for the acting mayor. Certainly the charter anticipated the possibility of a vacancy and an absence greater than two months.
Mayor Robbins stroke took her away from office for six months. This is a much greater amount of time than is anticipated between the possible resignation of the mayor and the subsequent required special election. It is interesting that the structure of the charter provides “vacancy” election guidelines after the “temporary absence” section.
I doubt this is accidental.
Lastly, an action Mayor Robbins took upon returning illustrates the charter’s authors foresight. In 1998, she appointed a special committee to review and recommend charter changes. Certainly it can be argued that her recent experience was on her mind. That committee did not recommend any changes to these sections. It is clear that Section 3-7 was designed for that eventuality and had successfully met the challenge. The scenario we may encounter after November is similar and this section, as designed, will again serve the city well.