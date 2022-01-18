You need integrity, it prevents you from doing things that you would otherwise regret.
At its core, integrity proves that lessons worth learning take time.
It was during games and in practice where we learned ice hockey skills from Bill Belisle — the legendary Mount Saint Charles Academy ice hockey coach who died this month at age 92 — but it was off the ice where we developed integrity and pride in accomplishing meaningful life goals.
On the ice, he demanded everyone improve, and when off the ice, everyone was required to learn more than just hockey.
When Coach Belisle spoke, everyone listened. He was at his best one-on-one. His meetings weren’t the dreaded parent car-ride talk. Every player knows the car talk after a heartbreaking loss.
Coach Belisle was smart, to the point, and emotionally intelligent with his talks. His style, both on and off the ice, were different but had a similar purpose: growth.
He is remembered for being a walking encyclopedia of hockey knowledge. Every word felt like it was a message traveling through hockey spacetime. He was connecting us to all the hockey history he had ever seen, while at the same time, making us a part of the hockey family. He evaluated precisely what you needed to improve, as well as emphasize positives.
His gift was how he made you realize when you were improving. The journey of doing your part for something bigger than yourself is ingrained in the entire Mount Saint Charles educational experience and its genesis goes back to Coach Belisle.
During practice he displayed intensity and the intimidating alertness it takes to compete and succeed in a contact sport.
When a practice or game was over, his alertness shifted to an emotional awareness of everyone in the room.
Your reactions, especially your reaction to setbacks, matters in both hockey and in life. That is precisely why Coach Belisle saw a loss not as a failure, but as a lesson.
He preached pride in your own improvement, even when you didn’t get your way, a lesson harder to teach in these times when life is filled with immediate gratification and many don’t worry about integrity. He taught us working for a long- term goal makes games worth playing and life worth living. That is the connection between hockey and life — getting better at what you’re good at is it’s own reward, and the best part of the journey is finding something worth putting in the work for. Failure is a lesson that leads to future success.
The hockey experience at Mount Saint Charles Academy shapes you. You learn integrity, life is about the journey, and failure is an opportunity for growth.
Coach Belisle knew what we had inside of us, better than we knew ourselves. And we are glad he did whatever he could to get us to realize our potential.
Everyone should have pride in their life. “Take pride in yourself,” he’d say.