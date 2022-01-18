The writer played hockey at Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, from 1995-1999. He is the former head ice hockey coach at Norton High School.

Bill Belisle was the longtime head ice hockey coach at Mount Saint Charles Academy, winning 32 state championships in Rhode Island. He also produced more than 20 players drafted by the NHL, two as No. 1 draft picks, more than 70 Division 1 college players as well as countless other college players.