The writer is the father of Nicholas O’Neill, who at 18 was the youngest of the 100 people who died Feb. 20, 2003, in the Station Nightclub Fire. Kane is also the author of “41 Signs of Hope,” a book about a father’s grief in the wake of one of America’s worst disasters, and the founder of Christmas is For Kids in Attleboro. Kane hosts a radio talk show, Dave Kane & Co., which can be heard Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon on WARA, 1320-AM.