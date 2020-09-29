The commotion surrounding the SCOTUS will be well under way by the time this perspective might see ink.
The anti-Catholics who timidly support Joe Biden will denigrate and denounce Catholic Amy Coney Barrett even before many of these same anti-Semites have finished adoringly heaping praise on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The amazing part of it all is as the process unfolds, one can only conjecture about the resistance comments uttered by those who oppose President Donald Trump’s push to name Ginsburg’s successor.
No one would argue the fundamental beliefs on the progressive and conservative side of today’s politics are about as opposite as they could be.
The dichotomy is evident in just about every decision made by either side. So there in lies the real problem with choosing a new jurist for the nation’s highest court — diametrically opposed views on every issue, even including how and when the Court appointee process is supposed to be enabled.
A Supreme Court Justice is charged to make legal decisions based on what is written in the Constitution: Not too difficult a concept to grasp.
If one accepts that proposition, why then does it matter which president nominates a highly qualified Constitutional legal scholar?
The answer: Progressive thinkers reject the Originalist approach and contrarily, embrace that the Constitution is a living document, subject to contemporary interpretation by whomever sits on the court at any given time.
Their approach suggests issues that find their way to the Supreme Court ought not to be judged strictly according to the dictates of the Constitution but rather by judges who interpret what the Founding Fathers intended, filtered through the individual judge’s perspective.
So when the Democrats protest that a waiting period until after the election is the only ‘fair’ way to select a justice, what they are suggesting is that the ‘Originalist’ approach embraced by conservatives is not a legitimate method to operate the Supreme Court.
As is typical of progressive followers, these believers feel that only by installing a flexible, constantly bending individual, can they forward their socialist agenda. Those progressives ignore centuries of an Originalist approach that has served the nation well. Rather than enforcing laws based on constitutional principles these living Constitutionalists would have the court create laws based on individual justices’ whims.
In this election year, they are betting Joe Biden and other Democrats will take control of the government so their choice would be a ‘shoe-in’ allowing for packing the SCOTUS with liberal-leaning jurists as time moves forward. If they have their way, the court would grow to accommodate a bloated number of liberal-leaning judges.
Nancy Pelosi has hinted the Democrats will wage all-out obstructionist efforts to stall, delay or stop the president’s efforts to confirm a new judge. She has seemingly rejected a government shutdown but she has suggested a new round of impeachment hearings might be in order. All while lamenting the Republicans are not playing fair in this process.
There is no mystery in what Mitch McConnell wants to accomplish. Filling Ginsburg’s seat has no doubt been elevated on both sides’ agenda each time her recurring illnesses became public knowledge.
With more clairvoyant insight, Ginsburg would have resigned during President Barrack Obama’s reign while in her early 80s, allowing him to chose her successor.
Of course the problem then would have been approval by a less-than enthusiastic Senate.
But filling Ginsburg’s vacant court seat is not really the fundamental issue. What is driving each side is the more pragmatic question of how the Supreme Court is supposed to conduct business.
Liberals would have the nation’s highest court not just interpret laws but usurp Congress’ role. They want the court to massage and form versions that suit the progressive agenda.
Conservatives see the Constitution as inviolate, the bottom line guide for the legitimacy of our nation’s laws.
Only with Originalist judges will the democracy and its constitution survive the socialist intrusion into our country’s fabric.
