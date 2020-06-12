Where do we go from here? We are all sickened by the tragic death of George Floyd however, we are looking to place the blame on all police. This is outrageous. If a teacher in Pennsylvania or Plainville commits a crime against a student, how does that not reflect upon all teachers and why are we not calling for all schools to be closed. This holds true for all for all professions.
We need to seriously take a step back and think what changes are necessary and those which are not.
I see pictures of white protesters apologizing for being white. I see pictures of small children holding signs that they cannot even read that say if you are not having conversations with your family members when you come together, you are the problem, you are a racist. Really?
I can honestly say that my children learned by example not to tolerate all races, nationalities, and religions, but to accept all.
There is a big difference between tolerating someone and accepting them as equals.
I find that some of the narrative which is happening now, is driving a wedge between us.
For example, this morning I learned that HBO is now taking “Gone with the Wind” off their entertainment programming lineup. This is ridiculous. This is not only entertainment, it is historical. Not only that, but it was also the first time that a Black woman won an Academy Award.
Should the Academy now ask the surviving members of the families to turn their awards in? Students of all colors should watch this film.
Now, I intend to become personal. Being Jewish, I was equally sickened at the beatings of Jews on the sidewalks of New York City, and the senseless killing of an Orthodox Jewish store owner in New Jersey.
These people did not have a hateful bone in their body, nor do they bother anyone. Why kill them, why beat them? Where was the outrage in the black community?
Jewish Lives Matter also! It is also time now for the black community to come together and teach their children to respect those who may be different.
During the early days of the Civil Rights Movement, when Martin Luther King was marching, the Jewish Community was there shoulder to shoulder, with arms locked.
We supported him spiritually, morally, and financially.
The sad history of America is one of racial tension.
Years ago, it was the Irish need not apply, and the Italians had to fight off prejudice, by the Boston Brahmins, who did not like Catholics.
I do not have to remind anyone what we did to our American Indian population. It is a time for peace, and activism that is all inclusive.
“The time is always right to do what is right.” Martin Luther King
We should have reached that mountain top by now. Let’s hold our hands together as we continue to strive to reach that Promised Land. SHALOM!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.