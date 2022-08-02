President Joe Biden stood at Brayton Point on Mt. Hope Bay in Somerset last month in the blistering heat on the debris field of what once was the largest coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts, all in an effort to meet the existential threat of climate change.
Biden will address extreme heat with $2.3 billion assistance to help communities increase resilience and prepare for heat waves, drought, wildfires, flood, hurricanes and other hazards.
Biden will invest in environmental justice communities with $385 million to expand home energy assistance programs to, in addition to home heating issues, promote the delivery of efficient air conditioning equipment, community cooling centers and other measures to beat the heat at the local level.
A new facility at Brayton Point will be installed to speed up the development of offshore wind in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Nearly 100 windmills with 2,500 tons of steel foundations are to be installed and will manufacture 248 miles of high-tech cable. The facility will employ 250 workers, the same amount of those who were employed at the old power plant at its peak.
Biden will dispel the “uncertainty” cast by the prior administration by directing wind energy development in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s western shore. This is a first for the Gulf of Mexico. Offshore wind power will also be developed off the mid-and southern Atlantic Coast.
The demand for high-tech cable from Brayton Point will increase dramatically over the years.
Biden is taking this opportunity to create jobs like never before including $4 billion in Federal assistance for the 25 hardest hit coal communities from West Virginia to Wyoming to New Mexico, and $16 billion to clean up abandoned mines and wells protecting communities.
Biden’s actions demonstrate the power of local actions.
In 2014, Ken Ward and Jay O’Hara used a lobster boat to blockade a 700-foot-long freighter delivering about 40,000 tons of coal nearly causing a hiccup in the 1,528-megawatt Brayton Point power plant energy production.
The two lobstermen were made to pay $4,000 to the local police for their nautical escapade. Then-Bristol District Attorney C. Samuel Sutter eventually dropped all charges, stating: “I do believe they’re right, that we’re at a crisis point with climate change. Climate change is one of the gravest crises our planet has ever faced. In my humble opinion, the political leadership on this issue has been sorely lacking.”
This is a step in the right direction.
From lobstermen to the president, local actions make a difference.