Bob Foley says, in his June 3 column “A conservative budget,” that the town of Mansfield could reduce expenses and lower taxes by eliminating well inspections, Christmas tree pickup, garden maintenance, among other ideas.
I wonder what residents would say if water samples taken to monitor purity — as often as they are currently — be reduced or eliminated, as Foley suggests. I’m glad frequent visits are made to assure us that the facility and its function have not been physically damaged or our water has not been tainted, whether by accident or on purpose.
The Christmas tree pickup is a courtesy to many residents who are unable to physically visit the recycling center and, in discontinuing that small act of kindness during a time in the year when maintenance slows in many municipal departments, it may cost a worker, perhaps your neighbor, to be laid off. Foley may want to ask his neighbor.
As to why town employees were “doing garden work” at the East Street Common: Did Foley call either the DPW or the Garden Club of Mansfield to find out why? He would have discovered that the Garden Club is an all-volunteer, dues-paying group, fundraising throughout the year to purchase plantings for the 20 gardens, which the 51 members (some retired, many working and raising families) maintain.
In addition to spreading mulch at our new Veterans Memorial Squares and public buildings, our DPW staff generously spreads mulch on those public areas tended by the Garden Club (the library, the Commons — North, South, East and Middle — the West Mansfield fire station, the train station,the town parking lot, the World War II Veterans Monument and town hall entrance and exit.
Members weed, water (where there are no sprinklers) and plant, spring through fall.
But if you no longer wish to see color and design throughout town, you may want to “calculate” the cost to taxpayers of mowing, should all these areas be converted to grass.
Mansfield is a community. Most of us try to give whatever help we can to whomever is in need. Seniors support schools long after their children have benefited from them.
In return, younger families are asked to assist seniors and those less able by supporting, for example, the small town service of recycling those spent Christmas trees.
Maybe some day that same younger group may be asked to support a small senior tax break?
Perhaps Foley might consider initiating that request rather than merely stirring the pot. After all, the young will be old one day.
As our town population ebbs and flows over time, the balance of needs between these groups evens out, unless facts are skewed, like Foley has done, to cause distraction, discomfort, distortion, dissension and division.
Would I like to see our taxes stabilized or lowered? As a senior on a fixed income, absolutely. At the expense of truth? No. Half-truths serve no purpose other than to bait. Congratulations, Mr. Foley, I bit.
Each of us, as responsible citizens, businesses, and especially town government employees and elected officials, have an obligation to discover and disclose the facts and be agents for change based on truth.
So if Foley does continue “digging” into town issues, please unearth the facts and stop “shoveling” more dirt. Turn over a new leaf; speak directly to those who tend the field, or better yet, sign up to assist in the care of the East Common. We could always use a hand.