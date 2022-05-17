A small group of misguided and misinformed residents of Mansfield have filed an article to be voted on at town meeting seeking to censor the way history is taught in Mansfield Public Schools.
Article 20, the so-called “divisive concepts” article is hateful, cowardly and if approved will make teaching an accurate account of history in Mansfield schools impossible. To understand why, consider the following.
A student reads this passage written in 1781 by Thomas Jefferson:
“... I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his justice cannot sleep for ever: that considering numbers, nature and natural means only, a revolution of the wheel of fortune, an exchange of situation, is among possible events: that it may become probable by supernatural interference! The Almighty has no attribute which can take side with us in such a contest.”
The student asks their teacher, “Why did Jefferson say he ‘trembled’ for our country? The teacher starts to answer: “Well, because, at that time, white people were enslaving Black people and Jefferson believed that God would fault them for ...”
Woah! Hold on. Can’t say that!
Article 20 says teachers in Mansfield can be fired for “assigning fault, blame or bias” to white people in any way for the enslavement of Black people.
Here is the relevant section of article 20 in context:
“Race or sex scapegoating, which shall mean assigning fault, blame, or bias to a race or sex, or to members of a race or sex, because of their race or sex ...”
How can a teacher educate their students about slavery in America without indicating that this is something that white people did to Black people and that it was horrifically wrong? In other words, assigning “fault, blame or bias”.
Jefferson — terrible as some of his behaviors were — could admit the truth: he trembled for his country because he knew that the enslavement of Black people was abhorrent in the eyes of God and — let’s look at that last sentence again! — “[t]he Almighty has no attribute which can take side with us” (italics added) The “us” is white people, in case it wasn’t clear.
Jefferson warned white people in his day that “justice cannot sleep forever” (a clear indication of “fault, blame or bias” if there ever was one) but Mansfield teachers will, if this foolish article were adopted, be prohibited from saying anything that indicates that white people were to “blame” for the enslavement of Black people.
That isn’t teaching history; it’s a craven attempt to deny the truth to spare misguided adults from having to face ugly facts about American history.
Be honest, if you are over the age of 50, I bet you a beer at Flynn’s that this is the first time you have ever seen the above Jefferson quote; our generation was never taught the full truth about slavery, reconstruction, segregation, or the violent oppression of Black people.
Our children are finally learning the truth, and that scares some older adults whose idea of patriotism is wrapped up in believing that America is the “Greatest Country in the World”.
Well, you can still be a great country and admit your faults, accept some blame, and acknowledge past and current biases.
While the town’s counsel and town manager seem to have concluded that the article is not valid or appropriate for inclusion on the town meeting warrant, there seems to be some doubt about exactly what may happen at the town meeting on May 19.
I hope every Mansfield resident will attend the meeting and, if necessary, help ensure that Article 20 is decisively defeated.