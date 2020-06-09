As the past few weeks (and months) have shown us, taking our current situation for granted is not always the best way to look at the present.
History has shown us again and again that events depend and respond to changing circumstances, and it is the obligation of everyone to try and make sense of the current situation by looking at what proceeded it which inevitably helps prepare you for an uncertain future.
A global pandemic, systemic racism and police brutality and an economic downfall culminated in this moment in the United States. One of these events alone would test the fabric of a country, and having these extreme events together is testing who we are as a country and where we will go in the future in ways no one anticipated or has the answers to.
My experience as a teacher has shown me this; it became clear the consistency and stability that school provides would be extremely hard to replicate remotely. Teachers were hindered in their ability to provide their students the support they needed, students were hindered in the vastly different situations they found themselves in, parents were tasked with navigating not only their economic outlook but their children’s education in ways not even now are understood.
It is moments like this where each of us must ask ourselves not just how prepared we are for the unknown future, but what resources are at our disposal to make that planning a reality. We have been forced to confront not only what resources are around us at this moment, but also what resources we would like to have going forward.
As we move to a more connected world, these questions, and their answers, are more important than ever.
I ask all of us to take a deep look inward, and really find what it is that we not only want but know we can do.
Look around and see what resources are available to us right now that will help, acknowledge what is not there, and determine what is in our power to change.
It is my hope that looking inward will lessen the partisan ideology that plagues our present moment.
