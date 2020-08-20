It’s time. It’s time for all private and religious-based schools to direct their students to enroll in the public school that serves their district.
The news continues to report closings of the state’s parochial schools on a regular basis and the confounding side of the story is that many parents are looking to abandon the disheveled the public system and enroll their kids in private learning institutions.
Until now, and continuing, there has always been strong and effective resistance to providing any public compensation to parents whose choice has been to send their kids to non-public schools of the standard, business-as-usual ilk. There are lots of reasons parents have made that choice: Desire for faith-based learning, real or imagined impression of the public school system or any other number of reasons. But the simple fact is that any student not enrolled in a district’s public school system lessens the burden on the public institution. No one can dispute that fact.
Probably more in the arguable range of things is that enrollment of “private” school students in public systems would raise the bar for achievement. As many private institutions require a “winning” score on admittance tests, it is logical to presume the average private institution student is likely to be a higher academic achiever than an average public school student. Who wouldn’t want that?
With the coronavirus crisis looming large as the fall school season approaches, it’s obvious there is little consensus among educators, health officials, parents, students and every other stake holder as to how to proceed with this year’s school plan.
There are the stay-home plans, the go-back approaches, full-time, part-time, hybrid, on-line; all sorts of options. It is clear none are really of much use as the only viable model is the now unobtainable full-time class attendance. The part-time approach will work only until the first case of the virus, three weeks into the fall session, emerges. That is not a whimsical thought, but the reality of putting hundreds of people in an enclosed environment for hours on end, day after day. The most relevant question is what happens next?
There needs to be a plan ‘B’ that is ready to implement immediately. Perhaps that exists. That is a discussion for another day.
With private institutions that have survived through the virus so far, it seems they are also toying with various choices within their financial resources. It is clear many are on thin ice and will not succeed.
Others, perhaps by sheer will, luck or on a more solid financial foundation, will succeed and prosper.
Who knows what will happen with public charter schools as educator associations work to dismantle that reasonably successful experiment. At the end of the day, I would think that every parent whose child is enrolled in any learning institution not a regular funded, public school, should call their district and start the enrollment process.
The powers that have for so long prevailed in preventing any public assistance to private schools and rejected charters will quickly face an economic crisis of biblical proportions. With about 950,000 public school students in the state and something like 120,000 private school enrollees, the 10-15% influx of new students would overwhelm the public system.
The idea of not supporting non-regular public schools would need to quickly be revisited. Direct payment? Tax credit? Vouchers?
With the COVID-19 disruption to every aspect of everyone’s life, it has become obvious that the public school system is pushed and prodded by “associations” whose every whim is coddled by the liberal politicians union dues support at every election. What is needed now is one final push against the establishment. The virus has set the stage. The state’s schools have had months to “what if” and as the school season approaches, like the locomotive emerging from the dark of the tunnel, its obvious the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and local districts have no clear cut answers.
A further push by loading the entire public enrollment by private school transfers might just be the bump needed to revamp the public school system in the Commonwealth. It is way overdue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.