The independent leadership of the school committee has provided a framework through which the Attleboro Public Schools have been able to flourish.
Given that reality, (former mayor) Paul Heroux’s last-minute proposal to mandate that the mayor serve as chairperson of the school committee is an irresponsible idea in search of a non-existent problem.
The proposal would hinder the continued progress of the school department, as well as the school committee’s role in helping schools reach their educational goals.
I was happy to see acting mayor Jay DiLisio reject this proposal, and am hopeful the other mayoral candidates (Timothy Barone, John Davis and, Cathleen DeSimone) will soon follow suit.
Crucially, the proposal did not simply suggest that the mayor serve as a member of the school committee, but instead made the more extreme plea that the mayor automatically be the school committee’s chairperson.
Mandating that the mayor serve as chair of the school committee would interfere with the administration of the schools by trained professionals, the professional leadership of the schools by the superintendent, and the implementation of educational goals by individuals elected for this purpose.
The mayor is always welcome to attend and participate in school committee meetings, and our meetings have often been attended by municipal and state officials.
From the school committee’s perspective, such involvement is important as it helps provide information and context to our partners so all parties can better understand the unique challenges we all face. Unfortunately, Heroux opted to attend only one such meeting as mayor.
This misguided proposal also revealed a lack of understanding of the role of the school committee and its chairperson. The chairperson does not oversee the day-to-day operation of the schools. Such work is performed by professionals educated and trained in this highly specialized field.
In reality, school committee members are elected to perform the state-mandated roles of selecting and terminating the superintendent, approving school department budgets, and establishing educational goals and policies.
Discussion and presentations surrounding these limited purposes, and our obligations to students, are the focus of all school committee meetings.
Tellingly, the proposal failed to consider the bulk of these school committee roles, or the school department’s primary role of providing relevant learning experiences to students.
Finally, it is important to consider the many accomplishments our school department has achieved under the oversight of an independent school committee.
Some of the many achievements of the last 10 years include:
creating a culture of professionalism and collaboration;
successfully advocating for more educational funding;
leading the effort for the new Attleboro High School;
hiring and retaining a central office administration that is the envy of districts throughout the state;
expanding the CTE offerings;
providing increased guidance and social-emotional supports;
overseeing continued improvement in delivering relevant learning experiences that engage, challenge and inspire all our students.
Based upon the above, the motivations for this proposal should rightfully be questioned. More importantly, in the interests of our students, the proposal itself should be quickly, and loudly, rejected.