The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is an organization dedicated to promoting children’s safety, health and well-being in a child-friendly environment.
One area that they focus on and one I am personally passionate about as a master of social work student at Bridgewater State University, is the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC). In 2019 it was reported that one in four victims of trafficking were children.
This number highlights the amount of children affected by this crime and the amount of exploiters that are apart of our society.
The majority of these crimes occur through the internet with 96% of teens using different forms of social media making it the easiest avenue for exploiters to seek out their victims.
In recent years there have been efforts made to increase law enforcement officials’ ability to combat this social problem with the Project Safe Childhood (PSC) initiative as well as the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
These were created to “help federal, state and local law enforcement agencies enhance their investigative responses to offenders who use the Internet, online communication systems, or computer technology to sexually exploit children.”
Typically, victims are unlikely to come forward and discuss their exploitation because they are fearful of their exploiter. Therefore, law enforcement officials are forced to rely on digital evidence.
An employee at the CAC said that “life is not like these shows on TV in which phones/technology are analyzed in seconds by computers.
It actually takes a lot of specialized training and software that most police departments do not have.”
In 2019, a National Law Enforcement training for Child Exploitation was held in Atlanta, Georgia.
This was a three-day training that primarily focused on teaching officers how to investigate and prosecute technology-facilitated crimes against children.
What I am proposing is that we make this training accessible to law enforcement agencies all over the country. It should be mandatory for law enforcement officials since it is a crime that has continued to grow over the years.
With more training, justice for these victims can be achieved.
If these numbers are disturbing to you, I urge you to speak to officials at the SMART (office of sex offender sentencing, monitoring, apprehending, registering or trafficking) division of the Department of Justice at 202-514-4689 or the DOJ comment line at 202-353-1555 about introducing this kind of training into your local police academy.
The childhoods and lives that can be saved with this initiative are limitless.
