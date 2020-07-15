The Trump Administration has been pushing for a new type of merit-based immigration system intended to ensure that the migrants admitted into the United States are highly skilled and most likely to benefit the United States.
Last week, that same administration announced its intention to revoke the right to remain for all international students whose universities make the decision to teach remotely for the fall semester due to concerns over the coronavirus.
These two policies explicitly contradict each other.
International students are clearly a substantial boon to the American economy and educational institutions. Excluding them threatens the reputation of both.
International students whose educations are disrupted or threatened will likely look elsewhere for their future opportunities, which means that this decision will have lasting negative consequences.
International students take advanced courses that require high levels of English proficiency. They are familiar with American institutional cultures and norms and their programs are oriented at the American labor market. These students are perfectly poised to bring their substantial talents into the workforce and to allow U.S. citizens to benefit from their contributions.
While some may eventually choose to stay, many are essentially temporary migrants with substantial financial resources.
They come to our country often for a short period of time, and their expenditures in our universities and surrounding communities will contribute to local businesses and tax revenues. Because students on a student visa are considered to be temporary migrants, they cannot access any social services, and so they are paying into a system that they will never withdraw from.
Meanwhile, international student tuition subsidizes the education of U.S. citizens. International students are ineligible for the federal work study, student loans, and Pell grants that domestic students can use to help pay for college.
At public universities, in-state tuition is significantly discounted relative to what international students pay: at UMass-Amherst, for example, an undergraduate coming from a foreign country pays more than double the tuition of an in-state student.
For the majority of families in the United States, the decision to send a child to college is an expensive prospect. But without the financial contributions of international students, that decision would be pricier still.
International students are valued members of our learning communities. As professors, we get to see every day the insights and cross-cultural perspectives that international students bring to classroom discussions. When we teach about the ways societies and political systems work, some of the most important questions are: How did things come to be this way? Could we imagine them otherwise?
Students who have experienced diverse customs and political institutions are a powerful resource in these discussions, often helping the class to question our most basic assumptions.
Our own educations were made better by the presence of international students and by professors and mentors who came to the United States to study and work. Today, we cherish the wealth of knowledge, creativity, and dedication that our foreign-born campus colleagues bring.
This week’s new policy was issued in a memo by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It is meant to remove students whose universities are holding classes online due to the ongoing pandemic, a move many institutions (including Harvard and the California State University system) are making in the interest of protecting the health of their students, employees, and the surrounding community.
For colleges and universities that want to retain their valued international students, this offers a grim choice: require students to attend class in person — despite any concerns for students’ health or the health of their instructors — or send them packing.
This move to expel America’s international students in the midst of a pandemic is cruel, self-defeating, and just plain wrong.
