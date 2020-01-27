I am writing today to share with readers what is on my agenda for my second term and equally important, how I create my agenda.
The process I use to create my agenda for the city involves input from the voters and residents I talk to, the department heads I work with, the boards and commissions appointed by the mayor, businesses and advocacy groups, and of course my own values and sense of direction. All of these different groups have my ear.
Part of this process involves me presenting ideas to the different stakeholders and getting their input, and often ideas are presented to me. Ideas are reviewed, hashed out, added to, subtracted from, sometimes discarded and sometimes advanced.
Everything is done in collaboration — I never make decisions alone. After this process is done and a decision has been made about what I am going to advance, that is the agenda.
It is at that point the appointed members of the administration that worked on that topic support that agenda item.
Through this process some of the things that I am making a priority over the next two years include, but are not limited to, the following items.
The environment and energy. It doesn’t matter if you are liberal or conservative, if you are a hunter or a vegan, or if you are young or old. We all want a clean environment and decreased energy consumption.
As such, we are retrofitting lighting to be the most efficient possible. I am going to start to phase out most city vehicles with internal combustible engines and replace them with hybrids.
I would like to make the city money by leasing space above city owned parking lots for solar panels, ask the city council to ban the sale of lightbulbs containing mercury, prohibit the distribution of plastic and Styrofoam take-away food and drink containers, and prohibit the sale of neonicotinoid pesticides in the city.
These and so many more ideas are going to be important to making Attleboro a cleaner greener place for all of us. This is the result of feedback from so many in the community.
The downtown. In my first term I advocated for an economic development director, and the City Council granted me the funding to hire someone. The ground work laid down in my first term with this professional is going to show exciting results in this second term.
We are also exploring new incentive programs and grant opportunities for nascent businesses.
The main way that we want to ensure that businesses are going to thrive is to support, encourage, and plan for the redevelopment of buildings to accommodate young professionals, commuters, and people looking to simplify their living accommodations.
This is what worked elsewhere. This is what we are doing here. A revitalized downtown is something that virtually I talk to wants to see in in Attleboro.
The schools. We have an excellent team of professionals with hundreds of years of collective experience making sure that it is going to be done on time and on budget on construction of the new high school. We are also borrowing money in a way that minimizes the effect on taxpayers by making it more even with the paybacks.
We are also investing $4 million into fixing the leaking roofs at Brennan and Wamsutta Middle Schools so that we can get another 50 years out of these buildings. This is something the school superintendent, budget director, treasurer, I and others work on.
Other items: The library is getting an investment of $7 million to restore and preserve what is arguably the most beautiful building in the city. This is something that the Library Board of Trustees, the library director and I determined is necessary.
Highland Park is where I would like to construct a venue so that our school students, local groups like the Attleboro Community Theater and the Triboro Youth Theater, and so many other interested groups have a place to perform in the spring, summer and fall.
We may sell the clubhouse at Highland to help fund this project or we may find other funding. I have a task force from the school department and outside groups assisting this project.
If we don’t sell the clubhouse, another possibility is that we move the Council on Aging to the clubhouse at Highland Park.
If we did that, seniors would never have trouble finding parking, programs would all be on one floor, and seniors would have a serene former golf course as their walking grounds. This is something that the council on aging board and I are considering.
We have these and so many other good things going on in Attleboro. I hope you enjoy the progress over the next two years.
