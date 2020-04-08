It is regrettable that Gretchen Robinson has chosen to attack me publicly for expressing my view of the U.S. Constitution. (“Please, Pastor Bailey, stop already,” Guest Column, March 31, Opinion)
In the news article to which she refers, I expressed my view that the governor overstepped his constitutional authority in ordering churches closed. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, a liberal Democrat, affirmed my view when she pointedly refused to order churches to close in her state as doing so was outside her constitutional prerogatives.
I have known Robinson for a few years now. I have a great deal of respect and affection for her and her husband David. None of the things she has written in her column will diminish that. I believe Attleboro is a better place because she lives here. All of the things she claims regarding her background and years of ministry are true and worthy of the highest commendation.
I honor her and her husband for it and hope that when my years of service are completed, I will be able to say that I have had as positive of an impact on my generation as they have had on theirs. Nonetheless, it is important to note that ideologically she would have to take a very hard right turn to get to liberal. Yet, in spite of this, I do not believe she would call Whitmer a right-wing ideologue. So it begs the question as to why she would call me one for saying nothing different than what the Michigan governor has said.
Normally, this not something I would respond to publicly as I have no wish to injure Robinson or anyone else for that matter, but she did make some accusations that I feel compelled to answer.
First of all, I only questioned the governor’s authority in this area, not his wisdom. The Bible does command us to not forsake the gathering of ourselves together, but it also says to love our neighbors as ourselves. I am my brother’s keeper and I need to consider his well being. Secondly, the Scripture also commands us to obey civil authorities as they are divinely appointed. When the civil authorities impede my ability to teach my flock, then the Scripture says I must obey God rather than men.
In this case the order of the governor has not forbidden me to preach. I can do so in many ways other than in a public gathering. Furthermore, it is only for a relatively short period of time and is therefore not an overwhelming burden. Finally, the Scriptures instruct me that as far as possible, I am to live peaceably with all men. If I were to meet publicly, I would invite the condemnation of my community. This I must not do unless the principle is so vital that such condemnation is unavoidable. To this point, I do not feel that is the case. Therefore, we have not met publicly since the governor ordered us to shut, nor will we until it is deemed safe to do so.
In short, we believe the governor’s order is both wise and unconstitutional.
We are following the wisdom and leaving the constitutional argument for another day.
Robinson also attacks me for running for public office. Pastors have served in our legislatures since the beginning of the republic and continue to do so in many states.
Massachusetts was once represented in Congress by a Catholic priest, Father Robert Drinan. Ironically, Robinson has on at least one occasion in my hearing, praised Father Drinan for his service in Congress. Yes, I serve as a pastor, but I am still a citizen. I have no less interest in the well being of my community, state, and nation than any other responsible citizen regardless of political ideology.
In my role as a pastor, I minister to my flock in the spiritual dimension much as a medical doctor ministers to the physical. I teach spiritual principles in much the same way as a math teacher would convey mathematical principles. I serve my flock in a myriad of practical ways much as a social caseworker would serve those assigned to him or her. If I am disqualified from seeking public office, what is the basis? Would a medical doctor be disqualified? Would Rep. Jim Hawkins be surprised to be disqualified because he was a math teacher. Would Councilman Ty Waterman be disqualified from the city council because he was a social worker? Why then am I disqualified if not for the content of my teaching and my religious views?
Robinson is correct when she says that I have run for office three times and lost three times. The voters decided that they did not wish me to represent them on Beacon Hill. That is their prerogative and the nature of our political system. Doubtless some voted against me for the sole reason that I am a pastor. I feel that is both unfair and misguided, but it is their right and I honor that. Yet, my voice is just as worthy to be a part of the public discourse as that of any other citizen.
It is quite obvious that my political views infuriate Robinson which leads her to sometimes lash out at me, but that does not diminish my right to engagement in the free marketplace of ideas.
I enjoy a vigorous and constructive public debate on the issues of the day as much as anyone, but it is unfortunate when the debate turns from the issues at hand and descends into personal attack.
