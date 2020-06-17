To the editor:
I am new to Foxboro, where I moved with my wife Evangeline in May. To escape the confinement imposed by the coronavirus, I went for an afternoon walk/hike in this beautiful area of Lane Homestead, by the Neponset Reservoir, as part of getting to know the area as a new resident.
Turns out this park is full of surprises: Trees have strange ways of falling, twisting themselves into impossible moves, knots, hugs, and contortionist or ballerina splits; some low hanging tree branches steal hats — at least mine — from distracted hikers; others serve as display structure for lost glasses.
Some fallen trees seem to bear little resemblance with fallen trees, but instead look like well conceived art installations on the ground for the viewing pleasures of visitors, art lovers or photographers.
One narrow path seems to offer evidence that the earth is indeed round with a curvy ending penetrating the Neponset Reservoir.
A single white swan had no visible need for social distancing, enjoying alone the quiet waters.
It was a pleasant surprise to find other fellow hikers wearing their masks and acknowledging others with a head shake or wink of an eye — the new smiling trend; that confirmed the impression left by neighbors such as Joan Perriello who brought welcome flowers to our home two days after we moved and Joane Buteau Dumond and her husband who have been praising the charms and hospitality of Foxboro since we moved.
As a first time visitor, this has been quite a pleasant experience, in the era of life in the time of corona and hoping to discover more of Foxboro, beyond football!
Charlot Lucien, Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.