Mansfield is on a crusade to save the environment. Commendable indeed. The problem is those who appear to be leading the charge seem not to understand the laws of science. I am referring to the most fundamental rule of all things: There is no such thing as a free lunch.
Back in the 1960s, perhaps now largely forgotten by contemporary environmental saviors, Rachel Carson wrote what many consider the environmental ‘wake-up’ call, a book titled “Silent Spring.” She described how birds’ egg shells were weakened because of pesticides ingested with their diet. The result was fewer babies because the eggs were crushed due to weakened shells.
The explanation of the process describing adverse impact on Bald Eagle population, when American pride for our national symbols still existed, spawned action to be taken to ban the use of DDT. It took a number of years to conclude that the ban did indeed help the bird population and then a while later, that malaria cases increased due to the increase in mosquito population brought on by use of ineffective insecticides. No free lunch.
The point is not to debate if are eagles more important than health but rather to illuminate the issue that every action, no matter how trivial, significant, or seemingly inconsequential always has some reaction. Very often, the reaction is neither obvious nor immediate.
Now, we are banning plastic straws, sort of. No more polystyrene — better known by its trademark name, Styrofoam — containers. No plastic bags at the grocery store. Well, sort of. It’s OK when there is a virus circulating.
Supporters of bans of these so called pollutants focus on a theme of improper disposal, longevity after disposal, and creation based on petroleum products.
The problem overlooked by the environmental heroes is they never seem to offer cost analysis or determine the impact on users and producers of such products. They never explore the environmental impact of alternatives to the ousted products.
The Sun Chronicle recently reported on the Mansfield Styrofoam ban quoting a supporter who suggested any additional cost could be paid by the consumer when the product cost is increased or simply absorbed by the seller. Such commentary demonstrates a fundamental lack of economics understanding. No free lunch.
More troubling is supporters of these product bans want the government to intervene in private enterprise. There should be no mandates on how businesses deliver their product. The right way to address the issue would be to allow providers of such products to offer alternatives to their customers. Apparently this is the case with plastic straws. If customers are willing to pay extra or bring home cold food using inefficient insulating containers, let them make the decision, not the government.
More to the issue often cited is pollution due to improper disposal. Why is that part of the problem ignored? Why not go after the polluters and get them in line?
Nobody wants to destroy the environment but not understanding the consequence of banning something cannot be part of the solution to the symptom of a problem.
Government intervention into how we live our lives is an alarming first step of a slippery path.
It seems convenient and politically correct these days to highlight unexpected environmentalists: kids, average citizens, moms and just about anyone who can climb a soap box. Real solutions to these issues are not found by amateurs but rather with technical experts who can provide a complete view of any proposed change.
Most importantly, it is imperative to keep the government out of our daily lives.
