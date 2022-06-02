Re: “North considering social media position,” City & Town, May 31:
The above referenced article leaves this taxpayer with several questions/concerns:
1. North Attleboro Town Manager Mike Borg previously proposed to the Town Council that he be allowed to hire an individual to fill a full- time — permanent with benefits — newly created social media position with the title of Residential Services Representative)as an additional employee reporting to the town manager’s office. This proposal was subsequently quietly withdrawn. Now our town manager is proposing that he be allowed to hire a part-time — 20 hours/week with no benefits — individual to fill this same full-time post previously proposed.
While Borg states, in this May 31 article, his request for a part-time Residential Services Representative “would not create a new/additional employee” I’m left wondering if this proposed part-time individual isn’t just a “door opener” where, within a short period of time, this part-time position would quietly transition into a full-time position with full benefits. And when this quiet transition happens, and the part-time position without benefits becomes a full-time, permanent position with benefits, the annual compensation costs of this employee increases the town’s annual budget, resulting in the never-ending increases in real estate taxes foisted upon the town’s taxpayers.
2. This 20 hour/week part-time individual, according to Borg, would be paid $35,000 a year (eventually increased to $70,000 a year in salary, plus benefits) when transitioned to a full-time employee. This $35,000 would come from “free cash” (the result of budget savings from previous years). Why isn’t this “free cash” used to help minimize real estate tax increases instead of being spent on whatever new spending ideas (such as this Residential Services Representative) our town leaders can think up? Can the senior citizens of North Attleboro, who are attempting to make ends meet on a fixed income, really afford to have an account called “free cash” to be used as play money, while future real estate tax bills continue to increase just because Proposition 2 1/2 says they can? I suspect most in this senior and fixed-income group would resoundingly say “no.
3. This proposed part-time Residential Services Representative would be responsible for communicating “with people who have complaints and issues they want dealt with” Borg said.
Part of my confusion stems from the fact I was under the impression this responsibility was to be handled directly by Borg through his “open door” policy where taxpayers can schedule a time to meet with him, face-to-face to discuss their concerns.
Additionally, aren’t the Town Council meetings intended to be a forum for taxpayers to voice their concerns as well? So, why the need for a new Residential Services Representative? Let’s use the money to minimize real estate taxes for the people.