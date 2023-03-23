In recent weeks, several letters to the editor have raised questions about the transparency of North Attleboro’s budget and the sources and uses of funds.
As the president and vice president of the town council, we felt it would be a good time to share some added insight on the council’s conservative fiscal policy, and long-term strategic vision and planning.
A top priority of this town council has been transparency and public outreach. To address these issues, the council created a subcommittee to increase public participation and engagement, developed and launched a new, streamlined website, installed a new electronic sign in front of town hall, and airs all meetings on NorthTV and livestream on Facebook.
This council regularly engages with our state and federally elected representatives to increase our share of state and federal aid.
This has yielded great results, enabling us to undertake major projects while limiting the impact on taxpayers. One example is $3 million in federal aid, gained with the support of Congressman Jake Auchincloss, for planning and flood mitigation of the Ten Mile River.
Another prime example has been the town’s response to PFAS in the drinking water. Thanks to the foresight of our DPW, as well as a zero-interest loan from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust, PFAS remediation efforts are almost complete on a major source of drinking water, the Adamsdale Well. We are seeking additional state and federal funds to complete remediation on a second well, which will resolve this issue for our town, which every town in the commonwealth faces.
Regarding “free cash” — it is not a “shadow budget.” Simply, it is money raised via taxes, fees, and state aid that for various reasons remains unspent at the end of the fiscal year.
Every year, every municipality has free cash. To see how North Attleboro compares to other communities, go to the Massachusetts Municipal Finance Dashboard, found here: www.mass.gov/service-details/municipal-finance-trend-dashboard.
A driver of recent free cash was the result of our strategy to protect against lower state aid during COVID-19.
The town manager, with the town council’s guidance, enacted a hiring freeze leading to open positions going unfilled, while also stopping nonessential spending. As it happened, state aid did not dry up, and this led to an influx in free cash. Further, the town received additional federal government aid, through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Most of this money will fund a senior center and regional food distribution center on a town property.
Together, the town council and town manager have strategically leveraged free cash to reduce the amount of borrowing, increased the town’s Stabilization Fund (the so called “rainy day fund”), established an additional Capital Improvement Stabilization Fund, and dramatically expanded tax relief to our seniors and veterans.
The town’s fiscal strategy has improved the town’s bond rating, which allows the town to borrow at a much lower rate, saving taxpayers money. In the years to come, this will be a major factor in the affordability of the projects so frequently discussed such as the high school MSBA project and a new fire station.
We cannot ignore big problems because they are expensive. We need to address these long-term investments in our infrastructure, while protecting the North Attleboro taxpayers.
We believe funds spent on preventative and curative maintenance will significantly reduce future costs. We understand, and feel, the sticker shock with many projects being discussed.
Our primary role is to protect the taxpayers and spend wisely, with an eye to a sustainable future.
We welcome and encourage concerned citizens to reach out directly to the administration and council members to discuss any issues in further detail.