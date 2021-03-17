As prior elected officials of the Norton Board of Selectmen, we would like to voice our united concern about the new Charter change being proposed and to be voted on Election Day April 10.
Having served in elected office, we recognize and respect the time and effort the Charter Commission has put into this ballot question. In fact, we agree with some of the proposed changes to our present charter. We know the days, hours and sacrifice it takes to review the charter and suggest changes.
We appreciate the time it took to discuss and offer a final charter document as this was not an easy task. We thank them for their sincere effort and encourage all registered voters in Norton to take the time to read the new charter.
Our readings lead us to strongly disagree with the proposal to change our form of government from Open Town Meeting to Town Council. Why? Town meeting is one of the purest forms of democratic town government there is. It has been used in Norton for over 300 years.
Town meeting allows any registered voter to stand up, speak about and question important issues and then settle them with their vote.
While we believe it is important for all of us to take the time to be involved in decisions affecting our community, we realize that not all feel this way and would prefer having someone else make the decision for them This is not fair to those of us who value our right to vote and are willing to take the time to do so.
Our present charter allows the voter the right to vote individually. If we adopt a Town Council, we will relinquish our constitutional right to vote on important matters affecting our town. If this proposed form of government doesn’t work out as hoped, it will be very difficult to go back to our present form of government.
According to Wikipedia, “there are 54 cities in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, of those 54 cities, 12 have retained “Town of “in their names.” These 12 cities have a Town Council form of government, just like the latest town in North Attleboro. There are 297 Towns that operate under Open or Representative Town Meeting. Towns much larger than Norton, such as Brookline with a population of 59,180, Arlington, 44,678, and Amherst, 38.919, continue to operate under town meetings. Area towns around Norton that are larger still have the Open Town Meeting. Norton is not a city.
Another major concern stems from the proposed elimination of our independent Finance Committee, which has researched and created credible budgets for years.
Instead, a subcommittee of the proposed council would assume the role of participating and appointing the committee. So where are the checks and balances?
Another concern was how to hold large town meetings that would be replaced by hearings. This change does not solve the issue of large groups wanting to attend and be heard. We do not need to change our form of government; we only need to change our bylaws.
We encourage all of you to vote “no” on this change.
Town meetings are our most direct and transparent form of government. Approving the proposed charter changes in this election will take away your right to vote on issues affecting the town you live in. Your constitutional right to vote is being challenged. Please take the time to exercise your democratic right to vote.
From your former boards of selectmen, thank you,
Brad Bramwell
Joe Fernandes
Dottie Freeman
Bob Kimball
Jim Macphee
Chuck Moitoza
Bob Salvo
