At Tuesday’s Spring Town Meeting (7 p.m., June 7, Norton High School), Norton will be voting on whether to adopt the Latin phrase acumen acutum (pronounced “uh-koo-men uh-koo-tum,” which means “a sharp point or intellect”) as its town motto. The proposed language combines existing Norton iconography with the excellence of Norton’s great cultural treasure, Wheaton College.
Both Wheaton and Norton have sharp minds; Norton would always hope to be represented by the sharp lanceheads of its various public-school teams.
Norton is over 300 years old and should have a dignified rallying cry to match its age. The residents of Boston petition “God for the same consideration He gave their forebears” (sicut patribus, sit Deus nobis). The Massachusetts flag flying on the Norton Town Common announces that our Commonwealth seeks “peace by the sword, but only under Liberty” (ense petit placidam sub libertate quietem). Even Norton’s parent municipality, Taunton, borrows a line from the Roman poet Virgil (dux femina facti, “a woman was leader of the exploit”) for its town seal. Norton could join their company.
In the course of promoting a motto, I have heard some fellow-citizens ask about its nature and use, etc., and I thus offer the following:
What is a motto and what would it do for us? A motto is simply a word or words standing in for or encapsulating the identity and values of some entity. It is similar in that way to a commercial brand, i.e., not only the rallying cry or symbol of a company, but a focal point, a free tool to increase the economic potential of, in this case, a town.
But just how much would such a “free” town motto actually cost? This really depends on how much the town wants to spend. If one is considering costs such as replacing stationery (such as there is) or repainting municipal vehicles, these actions are undertaken on a regular basis anyway. The town could put a motto on Norton’s Wikipedia page for free. If the town were merely to use the two words of the proposed motto without much more embellishment, that would involve no more than the personnel time needed to type it in. The short answer is that the monetary cost of a town motto would be negligible.
Would the proposed motto offend anyone? The U.S. Army’s 19th Engineer Battalion uses the same words — but in a different order, as Latin syntax allows — in its own motto, acutum acumen. I devised the motto I did before seeing the Army motto, but, in any case, sometimes the same motto is used by multiple entities. I chose the order I did to put the more important element first.
A motto smacks of snobbery: Would Norton look like it’s full of itself? One hundred-forty-years ago, the U.S. Marine Corps adopted the motto Semper Fi(delis), “Ever Loyal.” But no one would suggest that it was adopted (or has been kept for the better part of a century and a half) for the sake of snobbery. It is true that the Marines justifiably call themselves “the few, the proud” (a less formal motto). But might not Norton manifest a tiny bit of pride in our tercentenarian town? Numerous other military units also have mottos, as do many civilian institutions.
In addition to those noted above, here are some other examples of New England mottos: Concord, Quam firma res concordia (“How strong a thing is harmony”). Cranston, R.I.: Dum vigilo curo (“While I watch, I care”). Hartford: Post nubila, Phoebus (“After clouds, the sun”). Milton: Deus nobis haec otia fecit (“God has made these luxuries for us”). New Bedford: Lucem diffundo (“I diffuse light”). Weymouth: Laborare est vincere (“To work hard is to conquer”).
I might add, tangentially, that exclusivity — even elitism! — have their season:
While the author has never been in the service, I would assume that if the Marines were satisfied having people in their ranks with the author’s current percentage body fat, we might all be speaking Russian now. Similarly, we do not ask the Norton Lancers (much less the New England Patriots) to be just OK or to field teams just like everybody else’s (and nothing more): We encourage them to excel.
To recap, at a time when the inflation caused by the price gouging of corporate fat cats has brought economic concerns to the forefront of everyone’s thinking, an action that would add an economic boost and well-deserved clout to Norton at no cost, i.e., virtually free, is much to be desired.