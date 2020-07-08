Attleboro state Rep. Jim Hawkins has filed legislation to rid the state’s schools of the requirement to administer the MCAS diagnostic/achievement testing. (Sixty other lawmakers, as well as the Massachusetts Teachers Association, have joined him in supporting the idea.) But this proposal ranks among the worst ideas possible.
With several months of pretty much useless ‘distance learning’ behind us and a very uncertain future for school scheduling, this is precisely the time the MCAS ought to be administered in the most conventional-consistent with the past manner.
There is a decade or two of MCAS results that can be used as a baseline for student achievement.
Given the essentially empty, non-challenging work presented to students during the online classes, most parents of school-aged kids would agree a better approach is demanded. Without some sort of benchmark of where the just-completed efforts landed us, how can any other approach be judged?
Moreover, it is imperative to know where our state’s students’ academic achievement might have fallen short.
Any number of myopic observers for years have complained the MCAS is a waste of time, creates anxiety, should not be a measure of achievement for a high school graduate, and a myriad of other nonsensical concerns. Of course there are the perfunctory issues raised that the testing is not fair, does not give administrators and teachers any information of value and a myriad of other empty claims.
It is a vacant argument that proffers a test administered in the 10th grade should not be a valid graduation requirement when first time failing students are offered numerous retake opportunities for the next two years.
Probably most do not know the MCAS is not a timed test. Students are allowed as much time as they require to complete the testing. It should not be a challenging graduation requirement for any student who meets the minimum standards for academic achievement. The most pervasive cry is that too much time is wasted ‘teaching to the test.’
Let me explain the basis for how the MCAS test questions are developed and refined.
For those with an interest in how state teaching-learning standards are presented, one might look at how the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education curriculum works.
For each of the school years there are specific learning goals defined with outcomes detailed. These are the topics in a particular subject area that schools are mandated to cover in their classrooms. These topics reference patterns, concepts and ability to analyze.
These expected outcomes for student achievement are not suggestions or recommendations but detailed requirements. It is from these curriculum framework details that MCAS questions are developed. In fact, the test review for each question specifically references the particular item in the framework that addresses the content of the question. So, when someone complains too much time is spent ‘teaching to the test’, such concerns are really another way of saying the state curriculum frameworks are not valid. It would seem logical that those who oppose MCAS testing and complain it wastes time because of ‘teaching to the test’, should be actively working to change the curriculum standards.
It does appear that many who complain about the test would prefer no assessment of achievement. Such an approach contradicts the accepted concept that “no one can be held accountable for performance beyond the lowest, minimum standard.”
The state establishes learning standards (the curriculum), measures success in achievement (MCAS), and advises the school districts where they stand in regards to the standards.
Hawkins has educational experience so it would be interesting to understand why he believes the MCAS is not a valid tool for student achievement. He seems to be in the group that argues MCAS usage wastes time ‘teaching to the test’. Apparently he supports other achievement assessment methodology, but it seems he wants to study the issue rather than offer an alternative. His online campaign posting simply notes he wants to find alternative assessment methods that are ‘fairer, less punitive, and less disruptive than what we are currently using.’ He doesn’t seem to offer any suggestions.
With schools and teachers accountable for student achievement, as currently measured by MCAS results, it would be interesting to know how much, if any, campaign contribution has been forwarded to Hawkins by education groups who have opposed the MCAS process since day one.
It is certainly not the time to eliminate or suspend a standardized test that should allow the state to assess the effectiveness of this spring’s efforts. Hawkins and those supporting him are sadly missing the mark, if not the entire target.
