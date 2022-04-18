If it’s important to you, it’s important to me. And there are 47,000 different people in the city with many different interests. So I multitask.
Several months ago I submitted a request to the city council to fund a feasibility study for a new Council on Aging. A feasibility study is the first important step in properly planning a new COA building. The study would tell us how big a new COA building should be based on population projections; where is the best place to have it, and how much it’s going to cost.
I’m waiting for the city council to fund that study so we may make steps toward a new COA building.
I have also been in negotiation with The Sun Chronicle for several months on leasing parking spaces from The Sun Chronicle for use by patrons of the COA. And on April 12, I met with the city planner and chair of the city council’s transportation committee to talk about ways to increase parking on Railroad Avenue in the city center.
The city is about to start several infrastructure projects with sidewalks and roads. The funding sources come in at different times and scheduling with the paving and sidewalk repair companies is competitive with other communities.
When people are critical of a project, like the performing arts pavilion that I have proposed to the city council, it’s important they remember that the job of the mayor and city government is to multitask and serve multiple constituencies at the same time.
There are a lot of people who want to see an improvement to the city like a performing arts pavilion.
This was one of the big things I campaigned on in 2021 and I was re-elected partially because of this vision.
This new venue would increase the recreational opportunities in the city, become an attraction to the city, which is good for our economy, and it’s some thing we absolutely can afford right now.
Saying it’s not the right time to do it is a hidden way of saying we should never do it, or that we should spend more money on this project in the future because the cost of construction and building materials is constantly going up.
Now is the best time to do it. It’s never going to be as affordable again. It’s only going to cost more in the future.
The performing arts pavilion might not be important to some people just like a Council on Aging might not be important to others.
But there are multiple constituencies and my job is to spread the resources around that we have to the multiple constituencies so that way everybody feels like they have a place in the city.
If you have a concern about something, let me know.
There’s a good chance it’s probably already being worked on.
The best way to reach me is to email me at paulheroux@cityofattleboro.us or call me at City Hall at 508-223-2222 extension 3221.
It’s not a zero-sum game where if one constituency gets something the other one doesn’t. I spread resources around. I multitask.