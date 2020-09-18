The cornavirus pandemic has severely affected the entire world for the past half a year or so. But it’s effect contrasts to the effects of other major 21st-century American events: 9/11 was responsible for a surge in security in Airports and created a new form of paranoia when traveling abroad, the Recession of 2008 ended with the homeless population raised by hundreds of thousands and an even more reduced middle class, and the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting sparked a surge of gun control protests. But COVID-19’s effects have been different.
While it has clearly hit our economy hard and changed the way we go about our daily business, one of the bigger effects of COVID-19 has been more revelations than changes — in particular, the realization of the morality of the consumer base in America.
It feels like almost every other day we see on social media a video of somebody throwing a fit of anger because they are told they have to wear a mask in the store they are entering. The innocent employees of the facility become the victim of the person’s rage.
Most recently, these types of people have been classified as “Karens” — a word originally used to refer to entitled upper-middle class women who are disrespectful toward retail workers, but has recently been expanded to refer to entitled customers in general.
Don’t be fooled, though, these people have been around for years. And the main enabler for this entitlement is the phrase “The customer is always right.”
Though this phrase has existed for more than a century (it is thought to have been coined by in 1909 by Harry Gordon Selfridge, founder of Selfridge’s department store in London) but it seems to have only started causing problems for the last couple of decades. The main reasons being the capitalist boom in both small businesses and franchises, and the increase in direct consumer-to-worker communication (ie. drive-throughs at fast food restaurants, cashiers at stores, etc.) The more such interactions, the more chance of negative encounters.
But, with the increasingly stressed rhetoric of appeasing the consumership, most managers and employers have forced employees (usually retail/minimum-wage-paid workers) to simply allow the customer to treat them as subhuman under the basis that “the customer is always right” if it means more business.
It may sound a little ridiculous, but think of all the times you’ve seen some stranger disrespect a retail worker, or worse, think of all the times you’ve seen someone you know disrespect a retail worker. We’ve been so conditioned to being served at utmost quality that we’ve forgotten that the very people serving us are human. We’ve forgotten that the hamburger we ordered or the groceries being checked out are being handled by a person who, like us, is also experiencing life’s many pressures.
We, as the American consumer base, have become spoiled and demanding — a condition that is unhealthy to both the worker and ourselves. It is no wonder why so many former retail workers view their time working in retail akin to how a war veteran views their deployment. Retail can be hell.
Be sure not to go too hard on the person preparing your food, or the person assisting you over the telephone. They, like the rest of us, are simply trying their best under very trying circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.