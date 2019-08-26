On Saturday, Aug. 17, I went to a rally in Providence that was hosted by the Rhode Island Moms Demand Action chapter as part of a nationwide weekend of public activities to increase awareness of gun violence.
The intent behind timing the rallies during the senate’s recess was to highlight to the fact that the senate failed to take substantive action on gun control prior to its recess.
Spending the day with like-minded people who were rallying for a common cause was invigorating; it helped to relieve some of my hopelessness about the state of the United States.
Many of us are experiencing compassion fatigue as the second year of Donald Trump’s presidency comes to a close. The daily deluge of outrages prompted or promoted by Trump and his allies is mind numbing. For many of us, disconnecting from the news feels like a mandatory tactic in the name of self preservation.
Disconnecting can be problematic because atrocities, small and large, continue to occur while we pretend that the world is a happy-go-lucky place. Case in point: I should have known that active shooter drills are to today’s school kids what tornado drills were to me growing up in Texas — a scheduled safety measure during the school year.
I should have been aware of the emotional impact that active shooter drills exert on students, but I wasn’t. On the day of the rally I learned from my stepdaughter that her school conducts active shooter drills during which the school goes into lockdown with students locked in their classrooms.
At the outset of the drills, the students do not know whether the lockdown is a drill or is due to the presence of an active shooter. During the drill, a school official travels the school’s halls banging on the doors. The students do not know whether the lockdown is the result of a real active shooter situation or just a drill until the lockdown is over.
My daughter told me that a drill last year lasted for half an hour and that students were crying because they thought that an active shooter situation rather than a drill was the reason for the lockdown.
Americans must recognize that they may be preparing our children for an active shooter situation that is statistically unlikely to occur. We are terrorizing rather than protecting our children with drills that, if my daughter’s and her classmates’ experiences are any indication, are deleterious to children’s mental health. We should not be surprised that kids today — for a variety of reasons, of which this is but one — experience anxiety at unprecedented rates.
Our unwillingness to pressure our elected representatives in Congress and the Senate to pass substantive gun reforms exposes our children to unnecessary uncertainty and anxiety about their safety.
Not only do we need national background checks, but we must also enact legislation to implement a uniform system of licensing gun owners, either on a federal level or federally mandated licensing to which states must adhere, measures similar to what Massachusetts has in place.
I acknowledge that passing a background check and national gun owner licensing law is unlikely to magically remove guns from the streets and gun safes of those who want to kill as many people as possible, but we can no longer do nothing.
We must start somewhere, and the simplest place to start is by making it more difficult for civilians to acquire guns.
