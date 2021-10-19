I would like to thank the four panelists for their fair and impartial questions in last week’s debate for the next term as mayor. I believe the questions were fair and they were impartial.
Prior to the debate I was concerned that one panelist was going to come loaded with questions that would have been biased against me and not a level playing field. It’s true that I asked The Sun Chronicle to not use Bill Gouveia as a panelist. I believe that he has shown a bias toward me in some of his writings.
For example, he wrote three columns about my decision to fire somebody from one of the boards that are appointed by the mayor. That was excessive and I was not legally allowed to respond and explain why I fired someone. It’s against labor law.
Also, another example was when there was a debate for a special election to fill the seat being vacated by then-city council member Julie Hall. The first question asked by Gouviea was how are the candidates going to work with a “difficult” Mayor Heroux. I would suggest that any mayor and any city council have difficulty working with each other at times and that is probably healthy and by design.
For those two reasons I was concerned that Gouveia was not going to be an impartial questioner. Gouveia was, however, a fair questioner Thursday.
To the point about me passing over white males. Yes, I said that and it happened once. There was one board that had four white males on it and one vacancy. Not realizing there were already four white males I was about to send a fifth white male down to the council for confirmation.
The relevant department head pointed that out to me that we already had four white males. It was clear that having an all white male board isn’t a good idea. That lacks diversity. That’s when I bypassed a white male and sought out a female to appoint to that board.
It is important that every mayor makes a conscious effort to maintain diversity. So my response was inarticulate, but that’s the whole story.
