I don’t know what game Jeff Bailey, the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Attleboro, is playing, but I want him to stop, to stop stirring up trouble with his mini-insurrection against the legal and moral authority of our duly elected governor, Charlie Baker. (“Pastors question governor’s order on faith gatherings,” March 18, Page A1)
Baker is doing what any governor is required to do in such a time, to quiet and hopefully quell a greater danger to life and liberty than Bailey’s supposed grievance at not being allowed to preach to his flock.
I don’t know what Bailey’s grievance is, now, in the middle of our Plague Year, but plague years are ancient. Only, this time we have a democracy, the civil authority, and the medical and scientific knowledge to fight and defeat this menace. We all now have the same moral commandment: to preserve life in the face of a virus which infects and kills without mercy. And preserve our democracy as well.
The history of Bailey’s role in Attleboro is instructive. He has successfully started his church, and more power to him. But then he left his flock and Bailey’s new calling was to play at being a rightwing political operative. He ran for public office at least three times and failed. He failed to win, just as the Christian right and Christian nationalists are failing, now, drastically.
I don’t know what instruction Bailey takes from his Bible, but my Sunday School teachings, and the Bible my husband and I studied when we went off to Andover Newton Theological School in 1999, says different. We upended our lives with a call to serve our fellow man, woman, and child: with humility, integrity, and due diligence. That Bible taught us to love our neighbor as ourselves and to leave no one behind, whether stranger, orphan, injured Samaritan by the side of the road, or elder. We both studied and were trained in depth in how to protect children from sexual abuse in congregations. Our theology school drilled in us the need to protect the innocent from the trauma of sexual abuse at the hands of those flawed human beings who sometimes gain access to our pulpits. These lessons are still being learned, alas, in churches across the land, and indeed the world.
The religious right in this country has had a good run. In the person of the most un-Christlike Donald Trump it has nearly destroyed every civil tradition, norm, and policy that serves the common man and woman. Trump has made war on our government and the ideals of good leadership, and continues to do so.
Yet, the religious right and Christian nationalists would take this country backwards even further, even lower, with its attacks on our precious Public Schools, Women’s reproductive rights, Equal protection for LGBTQ, with its scapegoating of minorities and bashing of Muslims, etc.
They would replace it with the kind of theocracy our founders feared would one day come to pass.
The Trump presidency is over. It fails our nation more grievously each day. We see the whole monstrosity clear in its attacks on civil authority, human decency, and the moral and ethical foundation which has long sustained our country — until now. I call on Bailey to cease and desist with his petty grievance, couched as it is, a false idea of what separation of church and state stands for.
To stir up trouble in the midst of a pandemic is near treason. To hint darkly of future legal action, is an insult to all of us who long to heal and restore our nation’s moral and physical health. Give over, man! Find your humanity and suffer with the rest of us through this trial. Do so in the service of a higher calling, to preserve and protect one another.
Bailey’s version of Christianity is not mine and neither is his politics. It’s time for him to join with every other church and religious institution and find ways to serve, and not object, nor distract from the job ahead. Other churches are putting forth meals, doing the good work Christians have always done.
Stop, Jeff Bailey! Stop the braying of your “sounding brass”! It ill-serves the beloved community in which we all live and breathe and have found a home.
Work with civil authorities and stop whoring after a political whim and a political ideology which is patently failing before our very eyes. We have a country to sustain and in time, put back together. Join us.
