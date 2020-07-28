The Jacobin and Girondins revolutionaries begin each day by discovering some new outrage that up until now had escaped the attention of most normal, rational people. Their protestations have crystalized several convictions for me.
The wrong way to start a profitable conversation on race is to proclaim that everyone who is white is an inbred, systematic racist — even if they don’t know it. Or that every white person has white privilege or is “fragile” when confronted with the problem of race relations.
If we are going to go down that road, are we willing to confront all of the qualifiers that can be attached to Black citizens? This is a nonstarter for any positive movement forward in this society on the subject of race.
Daily I am told that I must be on the alert for white supremacists as the major physical threat to our country.
Vile as they can be, why is it then so much of the physical political violence that we observe is committed by folks on the left end of the political spectrum? Don’t like the results of an election, burn down a car dealership.
Or I am constantly warned about those crazy conservatives over at FOX News but then left to believe that the daily blather over at CNN and MSNBC is an exercise in truth and enlightenment.
The folks who are in the news dissemination business like to remind me that they are the guardians of democracy, except I guess on those days when they suppress and distort the information and craft the narrative to serve their own political purposes (see The New York Times, et al.).
The people who shout at me the loudest about inclusion and diversity are on balance the least inclusive or diversity-minded people that I know. Disagree with them and you will be marginalized, defamed or sued out of existence.
The least ideologically inclusive place in American society is the university, followed closely by the editorial room of most major newspapers. Both are controlled by the left.
Are we at the end of the American experiment in democracy? We are all suffering from TFS (Trump Fatigue Syndrome) and another four years seems inconceivable. But then the alternative is a man with a mediocre, self-serving, 40-year political career and a bad habit of plagiarism.
Are we to believe that with a Democratic victory in the fall the most violent cities in America and their police forces, most of which are controlled by Democrats, are suddenly going to turn into islands of tranquility and peace?
Or are we to believe that the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Bernie Sanders economic vision will not crash the stock market and the economy?
Are the stultifying effects of identity politics going to heal a divided nation?
None of the above can be true, or so it seems to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.