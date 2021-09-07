It has been 18 months since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and we are in the midst of yet another surge, one whose severity could have been significantly reduced by higher vaccination rates.
The science has been clear. The most effective way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to keep our community safe is to get vaccinated.
Massachusetts remains one of the highest vaccinated states in the country. As a result, hospitals in the state are not seeing the same overwhelming numbers of COVID-19 patients which other, much less vaccinated, states are currently. However, Bristol County, our county, has not seen the same increase in vaccination rates as compared to the rest of the Commonwealth.
Currently, Bristol County is only at a 60% (at least one dose) vaccination rate while other counties in the state are seeing rates well over 70%.
These lower vaccination rates have been a key factor to local hospital surges of COVID-positive patients, many of whom are ultimately ending up in intensive care units on ventilators.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is no exception. We have experienced significant increases in COVID-19 patients, caring for anywhere from 17-25 positive patients in the hospital each day.
One hundred percent of our COVID-positive patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, and 83% of these patients are on ventilators.
The severity of the situation is serious and requires action.
The new delta variant has become the foreground of the pandemic and is the most infectious variant we have seen to date.
The data continues to prove that the vaccines remain highly effective against COVID-19 with estimates of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being anywhere from 66% to 96% effective against the delta variant.
In Massachusetts, less than 1% of fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, even less have required hospitalization and significantly less have died. This is clear proof of the efficacy of the vaccines.
Billions of doses have been administered worldwide with 372 million doses given in the United States alone.
While one may hear stories of people developing adverse reactions to the vaccines, when taken in the context of the number of doses administered, the percentage of those having adverse reactions is minuscule. The data again has proven that the vaccines are safe.
Locally, we must increase our vaccination rates in order to reduce further COVID-19 transmission in our community.
For those hesitant to be vaccinated, please speak with your primary care provider or other medical experts to better understand the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and to avoid the misinformation being spread throughout various social media outlets. They have the accurate knowledge and data to provide you regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.
It is now the public’s responsibility to respond to this ongoing pandemic by getting vaccinated.
The FDA has recently fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and vaccines are now more accessible than ever.
In our community, Manet Community Health Center, located at 8 North Main St. in Attleboro, offers a walk-in clinic from 1–3 p.m. every Thursday.
CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer scheduled and walk-in vaccine appointments.
Sturdy Memorial Associates will be offering walk-in clinics in the coming weeks.
Individuals can also find a vaccination location near them by searching vaccines.gov, texting your ZIP code to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233.
It is easier than ever to be vaccinated. Study the data, educate yourself and get vaccinated.
This is the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
