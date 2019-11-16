For nearly a century and a half, Attleboro High School has honored academic excellence by naming a valedictorian and salutatorian for each graduating class, dating back to at least 1872.
Those traditions have not changed. However, the processes have.
Class rank is changing from an ordinal ranking system to a decile system where the class is divided into 10 groups ranked by grade point average.
Val/Sal, which was revised in 2018 for the Class of 2020, has changed in that it will be determined by many factors, no longer just ordinal rank.
Eligible students (top decile and/or Honors Diploma recipients) will apply to speak at graduation and a selection panel will consider such factors as academics, civic and community engagement, and the substance and style of the message. This process will continue to be competitive but less narrow and more well-rounded to help us ensure that the selected students are truly representative of our Blue Pride Community.
The changes we have made align with national and regional trends.
According to the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), “Class rank has become much less important over the past decade.”
NACAC also reports that over half of all high schools no longer report the rank of students.
Our own research, conducted in 2018, generally aligned with these findings.
Of the 50-plus schools we contacted, about 50% no longer use class rank and about 30% no longer have a valedictorian or salutatorian.
For example, Massachusetts high schools such as Belmont, Dover-Sherborn, Medfield, Needham, Weston, and Winchester neither use class rank nor have a valedictorian/salutatorian.
AHS has not gone that far; we have managed to maintain our traditions while enhancing the procedures that define them.
The reasons for our changes are multifold but are rooted primarily in the shortcomings of the old way and its unintended consequences.
The old system was an imperfect one in that differences in ordinal ranking, and, hence, valedictorian and salutatorian, often came down to the slimmest of margins, hundredths of a point, over an entire high school career.
The numerical differences among these students were insignificant in comparison to the variability of grading practices among teachers.
Sometimes performance in a class two or three years prior became a determining factor in bestowing these speaking honors. Additionally, prior recipients did not necessarily want to speak at graduation but were forced to by virtue of their place.
Another unintended consequence was that students could select classes for the express purpose of boosting their rank as opposed to promoting their own learning. We know that long-term learning occurs when students take risks, fail, and learn from their mistakes. The old system tacitly promoted a culture in which students avoided risk, took classes that came easily to them, and rewarded them for it.
Although no system is ever perfect, we look forward to seeing the fruits of a process that better reflects the values of our venerable institution.
We hope you will join us in celebrating on May 29.
