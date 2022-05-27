We have had a gun control crisis in our country for far too long.
Sen. Chris Murphy from Connecticut recently summed up the situation perfectly when he asked his colleagues on the floor of the Senate, “What are we doing?”
The loss of life due to gun violence is out of control and has come to a head in the past few weeks with mass murders using guns occurring in California at a Taiwanese-American church, the racially-motivated murders of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, and most recently, the murder of 21 people including, shockingly, 19 children at an elementary school in Texas.
Enough is enough. Congress MUST act to improve our gun laws. They must have the political courage to stand up to the NRA and the far-right wing of the Republican party. The same is true for Democrats. No more kowtowing to gun-rights interests. It’s about saving lives — no more politics.
There are things that can, and should be, done to improve gun control laws while still maintaining citizens constitutional rights to own guns. At a minimum, I suggest the following:
Close the loopholes in the background check rules. No more exceptions for online sales or gun show sales.
End the sales of all assault weapons to the public — guns like the ones used by the teenager in Buffalo and so many of these mass killings. Also, we need to ban high-capacity magazines that allow people to kill many people in a very short time. There is no reason for a citizen to own these types of weapons which were created for the military. They are not for hunting or personal protection.
Nobody with a known mental health condition should be allowed to own a gun of any kind. This will protect them from themselves as well as from others.
Ghost guns should be made illegal. Seriously who thinks this idea makes any sense? Certainly not law enforcement. Ghost guns are unregulated firearms that anyone — including minors and prohibited purchasers — can buy and build without a background check. Ghost guns have no serial numbers and thus are untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled or printed at home using 3D printers. This is just an end-around of gun control regulations by the gun industry with the sole goal of profits.
Finally, approve President Joe Biden’s nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now. This critical federal government department has lacked a leader for more than seven years. This is absurd.
The majority of Americans support tougher gun laws like these. Congress represents the people and are supposed to do what the people want. Mass killings don’t happen on this scale in any other first world country. Congress must take these steps now to stop the madness!