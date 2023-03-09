The Attleboro Historical Commission is charged with identifying, evaluating, preserving and protecting places of historic importance to ensure that key elements of Attleboro’s history are maintained for future generations.
One particularly recognizable building that has been a part of the city’s history and community for over a century is the former Attleboro High School at 135 County St., which some city officials have marked for demolition.
This building has been a symbol of excellence to so many in our community for generations and was constructed with a level of craftsmanship unattainable today.
It is important to note that there is value in new buildings and their contribution to a diverse community, but it is also vital to balance old and new construction. Without this balance, we will be a city that has lost its identity and ties to its roots that make Attleboro a caring, connected, history-rich city.
City officials have made clear that office and meeting space in the current City Hall building is no longer adequate to support our city government.
Recently, the Municipal Building Commission has begun design concept work on a new combined public safety complex to replace the existing police and fire stations in downtown and indicated that finding a location is a challenge.
Their discussion included the possibility of demolishing Richardson School (1901), the Recreation Center (1910 Armory building), and possible eminent domain takings of private property nearby. They stated that another tax override via debt exclusion would be necessary.
We have a different vision: one that preserves our history while meeting the needs of a modern city in a cost-effective re-use of our historic properties.
We are proposing that the former Attleboro High School be considered as the new anchor for our city’s government.
The square footage and sheer size of 135 County allows for much more than just a larger city hall. The social service agencies currently housed in the former Richardson School could also be relocated there.
The former Richardson school building, within easy walking access to nearby commuter rail and bus service, could be an attractive residential development project similar to Bliss School. With City Hall relocated, that lot and abutting police station properties could be the site for the public safety complex.
The former Attleboro High School would be a strategic location that would offer enough space to meet the city’s growing needs. Parking should not be a concern; there is more room than appears from street level.
The removal of later building additions at the rear of the school, and the city owned lot across 5th Street are options.
Attleboro’s own 2012 Comprehensive Plan recommended the expansion and renovation of existing facilities as a way to support environmental sustainability.
A new energy-efficient building can take 10 to 80 years to overcome the environmental impact of its own construction process. According to the EPA, remodeling an existing building can save 90% of a building’s materials versus demolition. We have an opportunity to preserve a piece of Attleboro’s history and architecture, while meeting the needs of its citizens for years to come in a sustainable, responsible way.
Maintaining the façade of the structure and opening up the interior will help achieve this while increasing usable square footage. The city would be hard-pressed to find a better location and more well-constructed building in the downtown area — and we already own it!
In summary, we are asking city leaders and the community for their support of our vision, similar to the vision of communities across the country that have successfully given new life to their classic buildings.
The former Attleboro High School should never be dismissed as irrelevant to our community and its history, nor be allowed to be sold and demolished. In fact, it should be celebrated and given new life for the betterment of our city.
Gary Demers, Brian French, Elizabeth Fuller, Rachel Killion, Jeremiah Raposa, Blake Reynolds, Dr. Gerard Turcotte, Marian Wrightington and Leonard Yutkins