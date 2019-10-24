All the hoopla about helping seniors with the upcoming “explosion” in property taxes has really died down. I’m sure when the tax bills hit for 2021 (this July 1) that reflect the “added” amount for the new $260,000,000 high school the shout-outs will be plentiful. But too little too late.
At this point I don’t expect any serious help for the seniors of Attleboro. The people in a position to make changes that would lower or lock-in the property tax for seniors on a fixed income just don’t understand.
According to the City of Attleboro’s webpage, the average single family property is valued at $286,851 and had a tax bill of $4,251.13 for tax year 2018. The AHS impact tax on that home will be $450 for tax year 2021. This does not include the “regular” tax increase. That being said, this homeowner will most likely be looking at a $5,000 tax bill. And this will arrive on July 1.
Seniors who have been on a fixed income for five, 10, 15 or even 20 years are expected to pay these outrageous taxes. According to the Senior Citizens League, the COLA increase in Social Security for 2020 will be 1.6%. That would be $23.40 per month for the average beneficiary. That $5.85 per week will really improve the financial well being of seniors. Such a joke!
On the front page of The Sun Chronicle, an article states “City council weighs impact of new AHS on seniors.”
The city council is looking at three measures. All three of which are useless to most seniors.
1) Increase the number of seniors that can participate in the tax work-off program from 120 to 150. That’s wonderful, so after working hard for maybe 45 years or more you can now work 60 hours for the great sum of $10 per hour.
2) Lower the interest rate and increase the gross receipts allowed for the senior tax deferral program. Another useless program, right now the maximum income to qualify is $20,000. The question is what will the new amount be? And anyone with an income of $20,000 or less most likely is not living in a home of their own.
3) Increase the dollar amount for the senior tax exemption program and lower the age requirement from 70 to 65. Right now the maximum income for a couple is $36,806 with maximum assets at $30,000.
Again I’m quite sure the new numbers will not help many Attleboro seniors.
The article also states the average single-family home in Attleboro is assessed at $320,000. And the greatest impact on taxpayers will occur in fiscal year 2021 which begins on July 1 of next year.
After that, tax increases for the school level off and gradually diminish ... based on the average home assessed at $320,000, the added tax will be $508.01 for 2021.
Then for 2022 it will drop all the way down to $489.20, a decrease of $18.81. For 2023 it remains at $489.20.
In 2025 it becomes $437.27, an amazing $51.93 decrease. All that being said let’s look at 2031, a 10-year period.
The added AHS tax will be $367.30, a $140.71 decrease after a 10-year period.
All the above numbers were obtained from the provided spread sheet that was once available at the City of Attleboro website. I wonder why it was taken down?
So when you read how the city is getting serious about helping seniors with the tax rate, it’s just a farce.
Look at the real numbers and it’s easy to see that very little if nothing at all is being done to help Attleboro seniors.
