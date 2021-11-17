Francis P. Keough of Foxboro does not like Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley. He doesn’t like the way Foley looks. Doesn’t like Foley’s ideology. Doesn’t like Foley’s opinions.
Keough is so incensed by Foley’s presence in The Sun Chronicle, that he believes no one should be exposed to Foley’s thoughts: That the newspaper should bounce him from his regular contributions and replace him with someone more attuned to Keough’s liking. (“Please stop running Bob Foley’s column,” Voice of the Public, Nov. 15)
Keough’s dislike is so deep that he drags out the overused tropes those on the left side of the political spectrum often use when describing people or persons they disagree with.
Without presenting any evidence whatsoever, he calls Foley’s writing “racist, misogynistic, sexist, homophobic, ill-informed and nasty.”
As a long-time subscriber, sporadic letter writer and former occasional guest columnist (over 20 years ago), I have my own opinions on the content presented to the readers by The Sun Chronicle. Case in point: I agree with little that comes out of the writing of monthly columnist Larry Ruark. However, I read him faithfully every first Tuesday of the month. His columns give me insight and a better understanding of a political ideology and belief system quite different from my own.
I would object strenuously if anyone suggested that Ruark’s writing should be denied to The Sun Chronicle audience.
In our polarized political climate, it is vital that we take the time to read and to try to understand the opinions of our fellow Americans. We are all in this together.
Keough calls for the replacement of Foley. I hope the paper keeps him on.
Too often, we get caught up in our own ideological echo chambers. Focusing only on reading and/or watching news and opinions that we agree with, relate to, or sympathize with. We neglect the other side of the opinion or argument to our own detriment and the peril of our nation.
Where Keough wants to cancel and exclude, I would like to see The Sun Chronicle expand and include more writers of different opinions. I believe the newspaper should augment its almost daily reprinted opinions, editorials, and commentary from various other left-leaning media sources with an equal number of right-leaning voices: Perhaps Hugh Hewitt or George Will (The Washington Post), Rich Lowry or Jim Geraghty (National Review), Kimberley Strassel or Jason Riley (The Wall Street Journal). These thoughtful, intelligent writers would bring a different viewpoint to the readership of The Sun Chronicle.
As Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby pointed out in his piece on Nov. 13 (“Voters, not politicians, should decide”), a good percentage of people in the area served by The Sun Chronicle (Bristol County) lean to the right politically. To me, it makes sense to cater to these readers in addition to those of a more liberal bent.
The Sun Chronicle need not abandon its liberal editorial positions, just give its readership more diversity of opinion to consider. I hope The Sun Chronicle takes these suggestions seriously.
