To our community,
With our sincerest gratitude, thank you. Thank you for supporting Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the individuals who have been working tirelessly over the past several weeks and months fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ways in which our community has come together to support one another has been inspiring. Every donation, heartfelt note, and act of kindness has helped to lift the spirits of all of us at Sturdy.
While we are not out of the woods yet and likely will not see full reprieve from this virus until a vaccine has been developed, we have seen some improvement in our numbers. We remain cautiously optimistic that if we all do our part — practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and follow masking guidelines, we will continue towards the path of recovery. As we look to our future as your local community hospital, know that your health and well-being will continue to be our top priorities.
We’re committed to caring for you.
We understand there may be some reluctance to come to the hospital or visit your doctor’s office — but please don’t delay your healthcare out of fear, doing so could result in more harm. If you’re having a medical emergency, our Emergency Department is ready to care for you, safely.
If you are feeling unwell, connect with your physician’s office.
Our providers at Sturdy Memorial Associates have been available and seeing patients throughout the duration of this pandemic and will continue to do so.
Most of our providers are offering TeleHealth for conditions that don’t require an office visit.
Routine wellness visits, check-ups for chronic disease management, and preventative screenings are all important for your overall health and wellness.
It has been nine weeks since Governor Baker declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, an executive order was issued cancelling all elective surgeries. At this time, some of the services and surgeries previously deemed elective are now considered more critical. Working with our physicians and surgeons, we’ve determined the procedures and surgeries that should be performed without further delay. This includes cancer care, cardiac and pulmonary care, management of chronic conditions as well as surgical and interventional procedures in which further delay could negatively impact the health and safety of our patients.
We’re committed to keeping you safe. Over the past several weeks we’ve implemented a number of measures to keep you safe while you are in our care. We have appropriate levels of personal protective equipment for our staff and continue to monitor our supplies daily.
We have separate treatment areas in the Emergency Department and on our inpatient units for COVID-19 and non COVID-19 patients.
We’re focused on extensive cleaning of all areas within the hospital day and night to further reduce risk of exposure.
We screen every patient and employee that comes into the hospital and our p ractices. And while we are continuing our restricted visitation policy, we are finding ways for our patients to communicate with their families when they are here.
We’re committed to our community.
For over 100 years, caring for our community has been at the foundation of everything we do. Despite these uncertain times, we remain committed to providing you and your families with the same patient-focused care that we’ve provided for decades.
We are proud to be a part of this community and are grateful for your continued support. Stay safe, stay well, and come to us when you need our care.
