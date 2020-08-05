First of all, I respect and admire teachers so much. My kids have had some absolutely amazing teachers that have made such a difference in their lives. I am, however, extremely upset about the Massachusetts Teachers Union’s response to re-opening schools this fall and some of the comments I have seen by some teachers.
I’ve heard: “I’m not risking my life to teach kids.” Statistically children are actually a low-risk population. Working with children just may be among the lowest-risk coronavirus-era jobs there is. According to the CDC, only 7% of reported cases and less than 1% of deaths in the United States were people under the age of 18. The science and data do not support the idea that children are super-carriers that are spreading COVID-19.
That being said, of course there is risk going back to school — as there is with going back to any job and going to the supermarket, and resumption of any activity. Everyone going back to work is taking a chance. The supermarket clerks, first responders, truck drivers, and social workers who have never stopped working during this pandemic take that chance daily. The bottom line is that the virus is here and is not going away anytime soon and we need to adapt and learn to live with it. We cannot give up living until it goes away. Our children may already be grown up by the time a vaccine is found that is safe and effective.
I’ve heard: Teachers do not want to have to be “a health care worker.” Putting on a mask and using hand sanitizer does not make you a health care worker. If so, then all of us are health care workers at this point. All of us who are going back to work and living during this pandemic are all having to adapt and wear masks, etc. I know some teachers feel as if “I didn’t sign up for this,” and I really do get that — but none of us did — and we are all learning to adapt in this “new normal” that we live in, and finding ways to carry on with precautions in any field or workplace.
I’ve heard: Teachers are not “babysitters, so parents can work.” Of course not! They are educators! I don’t want a babysitter, I want an educator. My children want an education, a real one, not a virtual one. And frankly, all children in the United States are entitled to one.
Bottom line: Teachers are essential workers, like social workers, truck drivers, grocery store clerks, health care workers, first responders, etc. They provide an essential service to society — the education of our children. What if all those other essential workers had said “no, we won’t work until we can be guaranteed safety?” What would we have done then? Thanks goodness all the other essential workers stepped up and served during this time, I think the teachers need to do the same with health and safety protocols in place.
Children have already sacrificed so much since March. Noone knows the longterm effect the school closure and the pandemic in general will have on this generation. The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging schools to open. I think schools, just like every other institution, need to make adaptations and regulations and move forward and live with this virus.
