I often hear news reports of unfortunate events that impact individuals, families and the community as a whole.
As life does happen to all of us, I recently experienced a family member — “Uncle Ronnie” (64-year-old Ronald Stanovitch) — being severely injured in the explosion at Cannan Fuels gas station in Mansfield last week.
It started with an aerial photo that was posted on the Mansfield public safety Facebook page saying there was an explosion at Canaan Fuels.
My friend called to suggest I check on my uncle, who works at Canaan Fuels, as there were reports of someone being med-flighted out.
This is when the news became deeply personal to me.
Through the days that followed, I have learned how others cope and heal through these events — through the help of the community.
It started when I heard a woman’s account of how the owner and employees at Cannan Fuels ran back into the burning building to pull my uncle to safety.
Then it was hearing about the response by Mansfield police and fire, as well as rescue workers from other area towns.
The biggest impact, however, came in the hours and days after the explosion ... the response from so many members of our community. Kind words, prayers and generous donations via a GoFundMe online fundraiser, were surfacing to a level unimaginable.
It is truly amazing to see the care, concern and compassion from so many people who make up our community.
In light of this terrible event, my family has been able to process and work on recovering from the shock because of the efforts of the local community, a community that I am proud to call “mine.”
