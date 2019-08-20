I have been employed as a high school teacher for 18 years. I didn’t always want to be a teacher, those who knew me when I was young or even those listening now would never have picked teacher as a career for a girl too shy to raise her hand in class. But during my senior year of high school, when I was questioning every decision, my guidance counselor suggested it; and not knowing anything about it or what it entailed, I declared it my major. Turns out a teacher saw potential in me and I am thankful for that.
I went to a four year school in Rhode Island and majored in secondary education with a specialization in social studies. During college I considered switching my major to business, took and passed calculus, dabbled in a Leadership minor but ultimately squeaked by with just enough credits to graduate.
Student teaching was challenging, planning lessons and assessments cruelly and in truth after walking across that stage in my cap and gown, I doubted I would ever be comfortable in a classroom.
That summer, my mom had a connection at the preservation society of Newport County and she helped me get a job giving house tours at the Breaker’s Mansion. After a month of training and practice, my confidence speaking to large groups of people grew. I had a script, I built in some great jokes and I was 21 living in Newport. Life was good.
In July, the middle school I attended was interviewing for a seventh-grade social studies position and I applied. I got an interview and bombed it. It was doubling embarrassing because the interviewers were all of my former teachers. Fail. My confidence plummeted.
Another month passes and it’s now the end of August and my mom is searching the classifies for me and finds a posting for a high school history teacher in southeastern Massachusetts.
I apply and the principal calls me the next day and I head to my interview two days later.
On my way, my car breaks down on Interstate 195. I call into the office, explain the situation and reschedule the interview for a few hours later. Both of my parents drive to the scene and I am in my dad’s minivan when I drive down Main Street for the first time. All the nerves and anxiety about making a good impression and sounding intelligent and capable fly away and when I finally enter the school for the interview I am relaxed.
Regardless of the outcome of the meeting, I already had a great story to tell my friends and family. I did my interview and then after the meeting the history department head took me on a tour to see my new classroom.
There were three people in the room when I was hired and now the man who gave me the tour is the superintendent of schools. In the years since that first day, I have often wondered “why me?”
I am sure there were other more qualified, punctual, or knowledgeable people he could have chosen but he took a chance on me and it has made all the difference.
It’s August again and I am gearing up for year 19 in the same school where I have worked since I was 21.
My room number has changed and the subjects I teach are different now, but it’s August and I am still anxious.
I have been in school for 35 years, besides summer vacations I have never not been in school.
My life is run by bells and I tell time in school years not calendar years. Often times in conversation when I am planning appointments, I’ll make a point to schedule things after 2 p.m. because I have school.
On the good days, not knowing my age the person will ask, “What school do you go to?” It always makes me smile. I then clarify and say I actually work at a school.
But honestly when I really stop to think about it, the reason I get up, get dressed, put on my badge and come to high school is not to work but to learn.
So as I think about starting another year, I want to pause and acknowledge some of my teachers who have taught and inspired me and who have made me a better person.
Teachers who have taught me what commitment looks like and have modeled how to take risks, fail, and then try again
Teachers you have modeled bravery and who have taught me that it’s OK to cry.
Teachers who have taught me how to dance and sing and who have made learning fun.
Teachers you have been bold self advocates and activists for the causes that they value.
Teachers who have modeled independence and patience.
Teachers who have taught me how to challenge inequities in our systems and have modeled courage and perseverance in the face of adversity.
Teachers who have taught me how to work smarter not harder and who have reminded me that asking for help is a strength not a weakness.
Teachers who have set and accomplished BIG Scary goals and who have reinforced the value of family and serving others.
Teachers who have taught me about team dynamics and the value introverts bring to a team and how all people have unique strengths to share with our world.
Teachers who have modeled acceptance and love.
The recognition I give today is to my teachers, the reason I walk through the door is because of you.
To all my students, thank you for being you.
Marie Curie said, “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood.” Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less.
This year as you are communicating with students, parents, and everyone you meet. Be kind. Don’t judge. Ask questions.
Like singer/songwriter Lori McKenna says, “Be Happy People.”
