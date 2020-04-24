More than half a century ago, during a very different kind of world calamity, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared that an important midway point had arrived in the global struggle.
British troops had just carried out a decisive victory by forcing German fighters into retreat in North Africa in 1942, and the legendary statesman summed it up this way: “This is not the end. It’s not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” The war was not over, but Churchill declared that a pivotal event had occurred.
In this global health crisis of our own time, we’re not at the beginning, not at the end, but we seemed to have reached the midpoint. The peaking, the surge, the flattening of the curve has finally arrived and it represents a critical battle won in the larger war against the virus.
That takes us to the next battlefront, which is reopening the economy and most urgently, bringing our downtowns back to life. Shutdown orders for Main Street, America were a needed counteroffensive when the coronavirus started to spread and it’s important to note that business owners and the public have very much cooperated.
By following orders to shut down, businesses did their part to help slow the spread, thus helping our heroic medical teams handle the hospital crush of very sick victims.
But now it’s time to put the same urgency into a plan to get main streets everywhere back to business. Small retail shops, independent business services, salons, and others are more than just storefronts that line streets.
They are our neighbors and friends whose shops and businesses represent the beating heart of downtowns. The pain of the shutdown has been worsened by the chaotic rollout of the small business loan program from the federal government which saw bigger players grab up the initial loans as many of the tiniest small businesses got shut out.
That’s why it’s vital for downtown business districts to be a priority for the framework plan for reopening the state’s economy that is now being formed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
It seems a practical roadmap for how local downtown businesses can safely reopen already exists.
If Target, Home Depot, and bustling grocery store chains like Stop & Shop have managed to safely operate throughout the pandemic with teams of employees; customers in aisles and standing in safely distanced check-out lines; then it would seem main street shops and businesses offering similar products and customer services on a smaller scale could certainly operate also with the new safety protocols in place.
It should come as no surprise that protests are erupting across the country and in our own state.
Politics aside, you can’t fault tens of millions of Americans for feeling frustrated and angry as they watch their livelihoods vanish over a month and a half and be told repeatedly that the only remedy is to “stay home.”
If your business is shuttered, your spouse has been laid off, and your family’s household bills are mounting, the artificially cheery marketing campaign slogans we are seeing won’t help much.
“We’re in this together” sounds comforting, but try telling that to the bank holding your mortgage, your landlord waiting for rent, or the credit card companies looking for their payments. I’m not sure they see it that way.
The same strategic government leadership Governor Baker and his teams brought to confront the pandemic must now be focused on preventing our downtowns from becoming the next victims claimed by the coronavirus.
