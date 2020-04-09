I think it was the images of workers laying stakes in the ground to erect tents for the field hospital that now sits in the middle of Manhattan’s Central Park when it really hit me. A field hospital, instead of flowers, has sprouted up on the lush greens of the storied park in the middle of the nation’s most prosperous city. There will be no spring for America this year.
As we entered April, it became clear that the coronavirus’s lethal grip on the country has tightened, not loosened. Not only has the pandemic wiped the calendar clean of the cherished rites of spring, but April has brought the sobering news that the United States is among the worst infected nations on earth.
New York City, though the epicenter, is hardly alone in scrambling to erect makeshift field hospitals to care for the mounting caseloads as other states convert convention halls and empty warehouses into temporary hospitals.
Gov. Charlie Baker continues to show steady, remarkable leadership to protect our state. A moment of much-needed bright news came recently when it was revealed that Baker, Massachusetts General Hospital CEO and New England Patriot owner Bob Kraft pulled together an extraordinary mask rescue mission plan that had the Pats team plane race to China, pick up over a million hospital masks then return to distribute them to hospitals in our state and around the region.
Other governors, notably Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo, has had her share of missteps managing the crisis.
Her overly aggressive chasing of New York cars crossing into the state’s borders that led to a public spat with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at such a trying time for his state was most unfortunate.
Her overly scripted press briefings, which force already overworked reporters to submit written questions in advance because she has blocked them from attending in person, seems to be especially insensitive to the press now operating with increasingly limited staffing and resources.
Meantime, Cuomo projects the leadership and urgency that matches this moment.
He doesn’t mince words on the federal government’s ongoing messy coordination of sending hospital equipment to the hardest hit states: “If a person is brought into a hospital and can’t breathe and needs a ventilator, and you don’t have a ventilator, the person dies.”
That’s the blunt truth.
Behind every grim statistic is a person.
You see the anguish and rising desperation of a woman explaining in a TV interview how her 50-year old husband went from living his life to fighting for it.
When you watch her teary pleads that he be granted the experimental treatment of a blood plasma transfer, you know her plight could be any of us.
If we are fortunate enough to not be personally impacted by the epidemic, we can still do our part and for most of us, that means staying home.
It’s hardly Rosie the Riveter marching off to the munitions factory to help the war effort, but when the enemy is a ferocious pathogen, it appears that shuffling back and forth from the kitchen to the laptop to the living room is how you can help the effort in your own way.
During this Holy Week, we can send extra prayers and thoughts to those on the front lines of hospitals and to the families of those battling the pandemic and those whose lives it already claimed.
COVID-19 may have taken spring away from us this year, but it can’t take the true message of Easter out of our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.