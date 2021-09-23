There are people who believe that they have been abducted by aliens, examined, and then released. They have been studied, and the results of that study were summarized in a book entitled “Abducted” by Dr. Susan Clancy.
She found, that while this group of people embraced a belief structure that could not be independently supported or verified by objective data, they were completely functional in every other aspect of their lives. Yes, they were completely delusional and unwilling to accept an alternative explanation for what they had experienced (a variation on sleep paralysis) in one part of their life, but they were in fact normal people in all other aspects of their lives.
My take away from Clancy’s book is that we are all at risk, no matter how smart we think we are, of making bad mistakes about what we believe to be true. I will bet that this is something that has happened to most, if not all, of you reading this. I know I am guilty.
For a time in my life, when I could not find something I thought I knew was in a particular spot, the idea would come to me that someone had moved it or worse, stolen it from me. It would only be later, when I would find the tool or book or whatever where I last left it, that I would sheepishly admit to myself how mistaken I was to believe that my forgetfulness was the work of someone else.
This kind of mistake, or delusion, if you keep it to yourself, does no harm.
If you accuse someone else, in your mistaken judgment, of having done you wrong, it will be embarrassing and may result in loss of a friendship, but that too generally does no great harm.
Over the years, I have become very aware of how easy it is for me to be mistaken, and because of that, I am now much more cautious about being sure I understand things clearly before I decide I know how things are about a particular issue. To me it is a matter of careful judgment. Mistakes in judgment can do people great harm. Like saying to yourself that even though the light just turned red, I can make it across that intersection in time (maybe). Or saying to yourself I really don’t need that lifejacket when going boating on a windy and choppy day.
Frequently now, we hear judgments and pronouncements from many of our citizens and even politicians that are often made with a degree of unquestioning certainty that make me very uncomfortable.
Knowing in my own life how often I have been initially wrong in assessing situations, I am wondering if they, too, question themselves when they decide to express a view with absolute certainty without relying on data, reproducible results that give confidence that our analysis and understanding of a problem is correct.
The use of data to form our judgments is a relatively new idea in the course of civilization, starting with Francis Bacon approximately 400 years ago. His essay is considered the beginning of the scientific method and it is the scientific method that we must credit with all of the technological development that has given us we have today compared to the technology of the 1600s.
Now we come to the coronavirus.
From my perspective, the decision to not be immunized against COVID-19 is equivalent to driving into the intersection when the light is red. Most of the time you will make it. But the times you don’t make it, it’s bad for you, and worse, it’s bad for other people.
Not getting immunized against COVID-19 is definitely bad for you but it is also bad for the whole community because it stresses our medical community treating all those people who get seriously ill, it prevents people with normal medical problems from getting access to health care because of the overload of hospitals caused by those with the virus, and it prevents our businesses from opening back up again.
To those of you who feel that there is no need become vaccinated against COVID-19, I ask that you reconsider that decision.
I ask that you consider that you may be mistaken about the urgency of this issue not just for you but for the whole country.
The emergency department where I worked for so many years is now overwhelmed by heavy patient load, greater than before, and it is hobbled by being unable to hire enough nursing staff because there are just not enough nurses available to meet the medical need, both locally and nationally.
Nationally, the economy had been improving during the summer, but now the improvement has stalled because of concerns about the virus in the workplace and supply chain shortages.
Getting immunized now is not a decision restricted only to your personal choice but it is, in fact, a patriotic issue. COVID-19 is equivalent to a war but the dead and wounded are not soldiers. Instead, they are neighbors and family members across the country. Our businesses are being damaged every day.
Thanks to science and the political will to win, there is a way to victory in this war. Please get vaccinated.
