I was surprised when I read two letters in the Voice of the Public section of the Jan. 15 edition of The Sun Chronicle.
Robert O’Connell of Mansfield wrote “Joe Biden will never be seen as the legitimate president” and Ed Schagrin of Rehoboth included a portion of President Donald Trump’s inflammatory Jan. 6 speech and stated: “I see nowhere (in the excerpt from Trump’s speech that lasted over an hour) that he suggests insurrection or violence.”
I am writing to present facts in order refute the conclusions reached in each of these letters.
About the election: According to Christopher Krebs, Trump’s own director of cybersecurity, this election was “the most secure in American history.” After making this public statement, Trump promptly fired Krebs. In addition to Krebs, Trump’s own Attorney General, William Barr, stated that there was “no widespread fraud” in the election.
It is actually very simple to comprehend what happened in the election. That is, more people did not want Trump to be reelected as compared with those that wanted him to continue as president. His ardent followers may not like it, but it is as simple as that. Even some Republican-leaning voters chose not to support him.
Consider the election in Maine, where 56,300 voters who voted for Susan Collins, the Republican Senate candidate, did not vote for Trump. Next look at Texas, where 73,400 voters, who voted for John Cornyn, the Republican Senate candidate, did not vote for Trump.
With this information, it is clear that some voters who voted for their own Republican senator decided they could not vote for Trump for president.
These voting decisions made by Republican-leaning voters in two states is a very good indication of a more widespread sentiment that likely led to his loss in the battleground states. By reviewing these facts, and ignoring the lies from Trump, it is easy to see why the election swung in the direction of Joe Biden. The abundance of lawsuits filed by, and on behalf of Trump, have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that if there had been any corruption, it would have come to light. However, after more than 60 lawsuits, no lawsuit has yielded any result. Having said that, it is very clear that Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States, simply because more Americans preferred him over Trump.
About the claim that Trump did not incite an insurrection: Accompanying the letter from Schagrin, I was pleased that The Sun Chronicle included a link to the entire Jan. 6 speech. Reviewing the speech, I was able to confirm that President Trump did say: “Fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more”. Schagrin did not include this inflammatory statement in his excerpt. But even so, Schagrin misses the point when referring to only one speech that Trump gave.
The Jan. 6 speech was merely a pre-game pep talk prior to a planned insurrection by his followers. The actual damage that Trump did was compounded day after day and lie after lie over many months prior to Jan. 6. As evidence of this, please review the following tweets (compiled by Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler from Washington state, that caused her to vote for pmpeachment in the House of Representatives).
Trump tweet (Dec. 12): “WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!”
Trump tweet (Dec. 18): “We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!”.
Trump tweet (Dec. 26): “The ‘Justice’ Department & the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in DC on January 6th”
Trump tweet (Jan. 5): ‘“The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.”
Trump speech (Georgia rally: Jan. 5): “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. I hope that our great Vice President, our great Vice President, comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”
Trump pre-riot speech (Jan. 6): “When you catch somebody in a fraud, you are allowed to go by very different rules.” He added: “You’ll never take our country back with weakness.”
Every losing presidential candidate, in all elections prior to 2020, conceded the election when it was clear they had lost. Some candidates conceded within hours and all losing candidates conceded within days. Not Trump, he perpetuated a lie so often and for so long, that his followers started to believe the lie.
His successive tweets (some contained above) over the months since the election created a fever pitch in his supporters which proved enough to telegraph his support for the eventual riot. Trump, with his selfish quest, planted and nurtured seeds of doubt and hate in his supporters that eventually incited violence.
There is no question that President Donald J. Trump, and his cowardly army of sycophants, are responsible for inciting the riot and the failed takeover of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Our government leaders must tell the truth, and if they don’t, other elected officials must be strong enough to speak truth to power and to we-the-people. This should never be allowed to happen again. Trump must be held accountable, and then the other co-conspirator elected officials should come next.
