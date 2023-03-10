On Feb. 20, President Joe Biden visited Kyiv demonstrating America’s support of the Ukrainian struggle for freedom and independence, which was very inspiring.
Fortunately, President Biden with his team — like many other leaders of democratic countries — are not deluding themselves regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine initiated by the clique of war criminals headed by Vladimir Putin and vastly supported by the Russian population (the latter fact is often overlooked by various pacifists).
The only way to put an end to this war is to provide as many powerful weapons to the Ukrainian military as possible and the sooner the better. This will facilitate a fast and decisive defeat of Russia and force it to get out of Ukraine, restoring territorial integrity of Ukraine within the borders established in 1991.
Hindering and interfering with the amount of military support to Ukraine will only result in greater sacrifices of Ukrainian lives, both military and civilian.
The Ukrainian people are determined to fight for freedom and independence no matter what. So in case our partners from the democratic countries decide to cut military supplies, Ukrainian people will have to make up for the lack of weapons with the lives and blood of nation’s men and women. The time for negotiations has passed and is over.
Ukraine was trying to go along this way for eight years, from 2014 until 2022, applying all possible diplomatic steps to deal with the Russian annexation of the Crimea and Donbas regions through peaceful negotiations, avoiding military escalation.
I hate hearing those hypocrites saying that cutting military support will bring peace closer. In other words, let Russia swallow Ukraine and get rid of this issue at the expense of independence, freedom and the very existence of Ukrainian people.
But history proves that attempting to appease the aggressor at the expense of concessions of freedom and independence of one country will just heat up the aggressor’s appetite for new territories. Remember the Munich Agreement of 1938? England and France decided to buy peace from Adolf Hitler, ceding Czechoslovakia to him. Within two years, the Germans were marching into Paris.
So the only way to bring peace closer is to facilitate the Ukrainian military to kill as many Russian invaders as possible, every day.