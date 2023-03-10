Volodymyr Tolkunov was hosted as an exchange student by Charles Adler and Barbara Clark of Attleboro during the 1993-94 school year. While here, he displayed a keen interest in the history of World War II military operations in the Pacific. After graduating with the Attleboro High School Class of 1994, Tolkunov returned to his home city, Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern, Ukraine, to attend medical school. Having been born in a Russian-speaking region and known as Vladimir, he now uses the Ukrainian spelling, Volodymyr. Adler and Clark lost touch with Tolkunov over the years, then reconnected via LinkedIn not long before Russia attacked his sovereign homeland.