Bella and I were on one of our walks when a school bus stopped to let a group of grade school kids off. There was a crosswalk but no crossing guard. There were several lanes of traffic and in the far left lane cars were not stopping. The bus driver was upset and honked her horn.
Bella was wearing her reflective service dog vest and I had mine on as well. I carefully stopped the traffic and we escorted the kids across the busy street. I noticed one little boy was crying and lagging behind. Billy told me he was 10 and he was upset because he was being bullied by two older children because he didn’t have brand-name sneakers.
I suggested Bella and I walk him home. He stopped crying and gave Bella a hug. I told the older boys to leave Billy alone and that we were his friends. Once we got to his house I spoke with his mother and she invited us in. Billy excitingly told his mother what happened. She smiled and thanked us. Billy played with Bella while I spoke with his mom.
They did not have a Christmas tree and the parents were separated — the father is out of the picture. I asked his mother if we could help. She felt embarrassed but reluctantly agreed. I called a friend with a truck and we got them a nice tree. Billy and his mother we’re excited and couldn’t wait to decorate the tree.
I called another friend from my alma mater (Bishop Feehan High School) and they agreed to provide presents for the family. I donated a $50 gift card to a sneaker store at the mall and suggested to his mom that she get Billy a pair of Nike sneakers. His mom broke down in tears and gave both Bella and I hugs. Bella stayed by Billy’s side the entire time. His mother asked where we came from and why we were helping them.
I explained to her that God put us in the position to do so and we don’t question his will. Before leaving I told his mother to let me know if the kids further bullied Billy. She has my number and agreed to call.
She asked if we wanted to come by Christmas morning to watch Billy open his presents. I told her to call, and that Bella and I would love to visit. As we walked home I thanked God for putting us in position to help this family.
This is what Christmas is all about. Celebrating the birth of Jesus and giving, not receiving.
