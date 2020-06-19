Each year on June 15th, annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, attention is focused on raising awareness that elder abuse, neglect and exploitation is increasing at an alarming rate as our population ages and is vastly under reported.
Only 1 in 23 cases of elder abuse in the U.S. is reported. A U. S. Administration on Aging study estimates there were over 5.9 million reported cases in 2010.
Many factors affect reporting such as the victims fear of retaliation, apprehension to prosecute family members, or lack of capacity to describe the crime or perpetrator.
As we confront the coronavirus pandemic, and the physical distancing measures necessary to slow its spread, we know that social isolation, one of the strongest predictors of elder abuse, will increase older adults’ risk of experiencing abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
With the shuttering of adult daycare programs, senior centers, and outpatient programs occurring concomitantly with adult children working from home, the possibility of unbuffered time together may contribute to circumstances leading to greater incidents of abuse.
We also know that fraudsters are taking advantage of this crisis with new scams.
The incidence of financial exploitation, the misuse or withholding of an older adults’ resources, is growing nationally.
Fraudulent telemarketing schemes and unscrupulous scam artists increasingly target elders, resulting in significant financial losses.
In addition, loved and trusted family members too often make illegal and improper use of resources, resulting in emotional and financial damage that is devastating. Elders and vulnerable adults are left unable to pay for their basic daily needs, including housing, food, critical utilities and medications, and are traumatized by this victimization. One third of reported elder abuse cases last year involved allegations of financial exploitation and the number is expected to grow as the population ages.
People who, as a result of their professions, are more likely to hear about or see abuse are required to report suspected cases. Mandated reporters include doctors, social workers, public safety officials and senior center staff. However, any person with reasonable cause to believe that an elder is being abused, neglected or exploited should report the abuse.
Knowing the warning signs of abuse is a first step toward protecting our elders:
• Elder abuse occurs when a caregiver, family members, or other person with a duty to care for an elder mistreats, neglects, or exploits a person 60 or older.
• Elder abuse knows no boundaries. Elder abuse happens in every city and town and victims can be poor or wealthy, educated or illiterate, healthy or sick, men or women.
• Elder abuse is a family issue. In most cases, spouses, children or relatives caring for the older person are the abusers.
• Abuse can be physical or sexual, such as hitting, pushing, shoving, or forcing an elder to suffer through unwanted sexual advance or assault.
• Abuse can be neglect, such as withholding food, medicine, personal care, companionship or needed services.
• Abuse can be financial exploitation, such as using or living off elder’s income or assets without their permission.
• Abuse can be emotional, verbal or psychological.
• Threats of abuse or abandonment, intimidation of an elder can also be defined as elder abuse.
• Self-Neglect is characterized as the behavior of an elderly person that threatens his/her own health and safety. It generally manifests itself in an older person as refusal or failure to provide himself/herself with adequate food, water, clothing, shelter, personal hygiene, medication and safety precautions. Often, it is the result of dementia or mental illness.
In Attleboro, the Rev. Larson Senior Center is the community resource center for older adults and their families. We are the first point of contact for comprehensive delivery of social services and a vital link to the state’s elder services network. Caregivers can receive information on services such as home meal delivery, home health care and counseling which assists them with daily elder care issues they may be experiencing.
More than 4,200 seniors participated or benefited by the senior center’s services and activities provided by the senior center this past year. .
Although there are many factors that cause elder abuse, we don’t know all the details about why the abuse occurs. We do know that help is available. All suspected cases should be reported directly to Bristol Elder Services at 1. 508.675.2101 or toll free to the statewide hotline at 1.800.922.2275.
If you know of a possible elder abuse situation call 774-203-1902.
